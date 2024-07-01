AARP Ohio Names Jenny Carlson New Director

Carlson has held leadership roles at the Ohio Department of Aging and

The Ohio State University Office of Health Sciences

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Carlson, a seasoned leader with over three decades of experience in federal and state government and education, has been named State Director for AARP in Ohio, effective immediately, announced Sarah Jennings, AARP Regional Vice President.

Jenny Carlson, New Director AARP Ohio

"Jenny is a proven leader in the areas most important to the work we do at AARP—social services, health care, and government," Jennings said. "She brings to this role deep expertise and strong relationships that are essential to achieving our goals. Her leadership will help us live up to the promises we make to AARP Ohio members and advocating effectively on their behalf."

In her new role, Carlson will oversee AARP Ohio's advocacy, communications, and community outreach work to 1.5 million members across the state. She will lead a dedicated team of staff and volunteers committed to improving the lives of older Ohioans.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to join the AARP team in Ohio," Carlson said. "Advocating for the most vulnerable citizens, driving policy and advancing programs that make Ohio a great place to live, work, and age has been a constant in my career. Caregiving, housing and health security, financial resilience, and personal fulfillment for older Ohioans are top priorities. My experience as a family caregiver has reinforced my dedication to AARP's mission and strengthened my resolve to advocate for policies supporting older adults and their families."

Carlson most recently was the Assistant Director of the Ohio Department of Aging, where she managed operations and developed and oversaw innovative policy and programs to improve the health, wellness and safety of older Ohioans. Prior to that, she was Associate Vice President for Government Affairs at The Ohio State University Office of Health Sciences. In this role, she managed policy and government relations for the health system, including Wexner Medical Center, the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and the Richard J. Solove Research Institute, seven health science colleges, and health-related research centers.

Early in her career, Carlson was Chief of Staff to former Ohio Lt. Gov. Maureen O'Connor. In this role, she also served as executive assistant over five cabinet agencies for former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft. She was Executive Director of Ohio's first Blue Ribbon Commission to Reform Medicaid, and she was Director of Federal Relations and Health Policy for former Ohio Attorney General Betty Montgomery. Further, she worked for former state Senator Karen Gillmor and Congressman Paul Gillmor.

"Jenny was a tremendous asset to the Ohio Department of Aging as our assistant director, and I know she will continue to bring her wealth of knowledge and a strong compassion for Ohio's aging population to this new role with AARP Ohio," said Ursel McElroy, Director of the Ohio Department of Aging. "Her career has been dedicated to serving Ohioans, and that dedication will shine through in everything she does for AARP."

A graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in business, Carlson serves on multiple nonprofit boards. She resides in Blacklick, Ohio, with her husband and mother, and has two adult children.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest-circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, http://www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP Ohio