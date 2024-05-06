AARP Responds to 2024 Medicare and Social Security Trustees Reports

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins issued the following statement in response to the Medicare and Social Security Trustees Reports released today:

"While there was good news today in the Trustees Reports, older Americans need certainty that Medicare and Social Security will be protected. For long term sustainability, Congress owes it to the American people to reach a bipartisan solution, ensuring people's hard-earned Social Security benefits will be there in full for the decades ahead. The stakes are simply too high to do nothing.

"Social Security is the largest source of retirement income for most retirees, and Medicare is the primary or only source of health care for most people ages 65 and older. Older Americans make up the nation's largest voting bloc and will hold leaders in Washington accountable if they fail to protect these programs."

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

