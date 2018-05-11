AARP Response to President Trump's Speech on Prescription Drug Prices

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer Nancy LeaMond released the following statement in response to President Trump's address today on prescription drug prices:

"AARP is encouraged that the President is focusing attention on lowering prescription drug prices. Poll after poll shows the vast majority of Americans, across the political spectrum, are demanding action from Congress to address this problem.

"There is no justifiable reason for Americans to pay the highest prescription drug prices in the world. High-priced drugs hurt everyone, and seniors, who on average take 4.5 medications a month, are particularly vulnerable.

"We welcome a broad look across the entire drug supply chain to find ways to help drive down drug prices. AARP also strongly believes that it is critical that any proposals to lower prescription drug costs don't simply shift the costs around in the health care system without addressing the root problem: the prices set by pharmaceutical companies.

"AARP has long supported a number of proposals that could help lower drug prices. These include allowing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate lower drug prices on behalf of millions of Medicare beneficiaries, allowing for the safe importation of lower-priced drugs, reducing the length of market exclusivity for high-priced biologic drugs, prohibiting pay-for-delay deals between brand and generic drug companies, and demanding greater transparency in prescription drug pricing.

"On behalf of our 38 million members and their families, AARP looks forward to working with the Administration and Congress to identify and implement workable solutions that will help lower prescription drug prices and their ultimate costs to patients, taxpayers, and the overall health care system."

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-response-to-president-trumps-speech-on-prescription-drug-prices-300647161.html

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

http://www.aarp.org

