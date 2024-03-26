AARP Services Announces New AARP Member Benefits in Health, Entertainment and Retail Categories

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can now take advantage of savings from five new providers, AARP® Vision Plans from VSP™, Calm, HX: Hurtigruten Expeditions, Hollywood.com, and Walmart+. In addition to these new offerings, AARP members have access to over 300 discounts and benefits through their AARP membership.

"AARP members have diverse needs and lifestyles, which is why we are constantly seeking to add brands to our member benefits portfolio that cater to this need," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "The discounts and offerings we have added so far this year will enhance the physical and emotional well-being of our membership - from access to vision plans, to entertainment services, to retail discounts."

AARP® Vision Plans from VSP™ – AARP members can learn about four vision plans designed exclusively for you and your family. All plans include an annual eye exam, glasses and lens enhancements, such as progressives and anti-glare coating, and more.

Calm – AARP members will receive an annual 30% discount on the first three years of their Calm Premium annual subscription.

Hollywood.com – AARP members enjoy a 5% discount on every movie ticket purchase, along with exclusive rotating monthly offers. Plus, enjoy a fee-free first-time purchase, guaranteed. These offers are stackable, making Hollywood.com your go-to for entertainment.

HX: Hurtigruten Expeditions – AARP members (and each non-AARP member companion who books and travels with the AARP member) will receive a 5% discount on all cruise fares for both HX: Hurtigruten Expeditions. Members will also receive a $100 per person onboard credit on expeditions to the Galápagos Islands and a €100 per person onboard credit on all other expeditions.

per person onboard credit on expeditions to the Galápagos Islands and a €100 per person onboard credit on all other expeditions. Walmart+ – New members get $20 off an annual Walmart+ Membership. Sign up today to start saving time and money with membership benefits including free delivery from stores, free shipping with no order minimum, gas savings, video streaming with Paramount+, and so much more!

For more information about the benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits. AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

