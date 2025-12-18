AARP Services Announces New AARP Member Benefits Launching This Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, it has been announced that AARP members have the opportunity to take advantage of new benefits including savings and discounts from Laithwaites Wine and Shell. In addition to these new offerings, AARP members have access to hundreds of discounts and benefits through their AARP membership.

"With the holidays quickly approaching, an AARP membership is your essential tool for saving money, thanks to hundreds of member benefits," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "Your AARP membership provides everyday value and discounts all year long."

– Members are eligible for exclusive savings and free delivery. They have several ways to buy: (1) member-exclusive curated wine collections, (2) an extra $10 off and free delivery on select wine gifts, or (3) they can join the Laithwaites Wine Club with an introductory offer of nine wines for just $72 plus tax, including bonus gifts along with guaranteed savings on future quarterly shipments. Shell – When members link their Fuel Rewards® account to their AARP membership, they can enjoy ongoing savings with Complimentary Gold Status—including at least 5¢ off per gallon on fill-ups at participating Shell stations. AARP members who are new to the Fuel Rewards® program can also receive a one-time savings of 50¢/gallon on their first fill-up (up to 20 gallons).

For more information about the benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits .

AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates. Providers pay a royalty fee to AARP for the use of its intellectual property. These fees are used for the general purposes of AARP. Some provider offers are subject to change and may have restrictions.

About LAITHWAITES WINE

Laithwaites Wine is managed by Direct Wines, Inc., the leading Service Provider in the direct-to-consumer wine industry. Its mission is to help consumers discover wines they will really enjoy. Laithwaites Wine started when Tony Laithwaite travelled to Bordeaux in the 60's, he fell in love and set up the world's first home delivery service for wine.

For over 50 years, they've been delivering wine the right way—from people who love making it to people who love drinking it. Their local experts taste over 40,000 wines each year, and only 2% make the cut.

About Shell

The Shell® Fuel Rewards® program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. Shell Fuel Rewards® members earn fuel savings with their Shell fill-ups, on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers, through participating restaurants and from their Shell convenience store purchases. These fuel savings can be redeemed at participating Shell locations across the United States. To learn more about the Shell Fuel Rewards® program, visit The Fuel Rewards® program at Shell – save on every fill | Shell USA, Inc. or download the Shell App.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest-circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/ , www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPLatino and @AARPadvocates on social media.

