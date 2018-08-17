AARP Sponsors The Ultimate Tejano Fan Experience, Offering Exclusive Access, And One-Of-A-Kind Experiences During Vegas Tejano Music Week 2018!

The Ultimate Tejano Fan Experience sponsored by AARP offers fans "15 Ways in 15 Days" to win an assortment of unique and once-in-a-lifetime Vegas experiences, including: Vegas Fly Away Package, dinner with artist Bobby Pulido, a Michael Salgado Pop Up Mini-Concert, Los Texmaniacs Unplugged Suite performance, Crash Your Party Performance by artists Los Desperadoz, VIP tickets to an assortment of show and experiences, past convention memorabilia, autographed souvenirs, and more. Fans can register here for a chance to win, www.vegastejano.com/FansWinHere.

"AARP is excited to be part of the Tejano Music Convention and celebrate with music icons through some incredible music experiences!" said Yvette Peña, Vice President of Multicultural Leadership Hispanic/Latino Audience Strategy at AARP. "AARP is committed to supporting the Hispanic community in the areas that matter most to them - Salud, Dinero y Amor (health, finance and personal fulfillment) and encouraging Latinos 50-plus to choose how they live as they age," added Peña.

Fans can participate onsite in a dance exhibition at the Rio from 11am-5pm, August 24th and from Noon-5:00pm on August 25th. Participants will receive a free, limited edition vinyl/CD of Tejano recording artists: Los Texmaniacs, Chente Barrera, David Lee Garza Y Los Musicales, Bob Gallarza featuring David Marez and Joe Posada, Shelly Lares, Sunny Sauceda, Stefani Montiel, Jaime Y Los Chamacos, The Hometown Boys and David Farias.

For additional information, visit VegasTejano.com or call 913-397-8850.

About INGEÑUITY, INGEÑUITY is a business growth agency connecting +people +brands +experiences. We are the premier experiential agency creating multicultural entertainment properties in culture, music, and comedy. WeAreIngenuity.com.

About AARP, AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

