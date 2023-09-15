AARP Studios' Documentary The Hidden Power of Purpose Sheds Light on Important Key to Living Longer and Healthier

Narrated by Debbie Allen, The Hidden Power of Purpose to premiere at Heartland International Film Festival and be featured at Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, Newport Beach Film Festival, Downtown LA Film Festival

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP announced its latest feature-length documentary film, The Hidden Power of Purpose, narrated by five-time Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen. The film tells the inspiring stories of four individuals age 50 or older who have found purpose by dedicating themselves to improving their communities and explores how these efforts can benefit their own health as well.

The Hidden Power of Purpose Poster

The Hidden Power of Purpose is produced by AARP Studios and directed by award-winning filmmaker Elliot Kotek from the Nation of Artists. The documentary has been selected to make its world premiere on October 8 at The Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis, IN. Click here to see the trailer.

"AARP Studios is honored to bring to audiences around the world the compelling stories of four amazing people who are living lives driven by purpose to make the world a better place for all of us," said Jason Orfanon, Vice President and Executive Producer, AARP Studios. "Scientists and researchers agree, living with a purpose has the hidden power to help us lead longer, healthier lives."

Included in the documentary are the insights of leading scientists whose work affirms that living with purpose improves health and longevity, such as CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who shares insights on the correlation between brain health and living a meaningful life. Also featured in the film are leading scientists from the University of Michigan, Cornell, UCLA, Johns Hopkins and George Mason University, as well as Deepak Chopra, world renowned leader in holistic health and human potential.

The documentary will be featured at additional film festivals throughout October including the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival in Hot Springs, AR; the Newport Beach Film Festival in Newport Beach, CA; and the Downtown LA Film Festival in Los Angeles, CA.

In early November, The Hidden Power of Purpose will be available for purchase or rental on Apple TV, Google Play, and Amazon.

AARP uplifts people who have found their purpose in life and hopes to inspire everyone to discover their own. With the annual AARP Purpose Prize ® Award, AARP celebrates people 50 and older who are using their life experience to make a difference in their community. Honorees are selected each year to receive monetary and technical support for finding purpose through a non-profit they founded that sparks innovation, tackles some of the greatest societal challenges, and gives back to their communities in significant ways. The 2023 Purpose Prize honorees can be found here. AARP's 2024 Purpose Prize honorees will soon be announced.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

SOURCE AARP