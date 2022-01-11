AARP The Magazine Announces Nominees for the Annual Movies for Grownups® Awards

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP The Magazine today announced the nominees for the upcoming annual Movies for Grownups® Awards, with Belfast, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, and Being the Ricardos contending for Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups category. For two decades, AARP's Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers.

"During the pandemic, movies have been a source of entertainment, comfort, connection, and reflection for grownup audiences. TV and streaming have played those roles too, so we're excited to continue with our expanded categories," said Tim Appelo, AARP film and TV critic. "Every year, we spotlight films and shows that feature crucial issues, thoughtful storylines and the most talented grownup filmmakers that speak directly to a powerful 50-plus audience. Today's nominations are another bumper year of masterworks – so many more than we had 20 years ago when Movies for Grownups started."

Iconic and beloved screen and stage performer Alan Cumming will host the star-studded virtual special that will be broadcast by Great Performances on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/moviesforgrownups , and the PBS Video app as part of #PBSForTheArts, a multiplatform campaign that celebrates the arts in America.

In the Best Actress category, nominees are Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Frances McDormand (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Halle Berry (Bruised), Sandra Bullock (The Unforgivable) and Helen Mirren (The Duke). In the Best Actor category, Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) and Jim Broadbent (The Duke).

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are Judi Dench (Belfast), Marlee Matlin (CODA), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley) and Rita Moreno (West Side Story). In the Best Supporting Actor category, J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Jared Leto (House of Gucci), Timothy Spall (Spencer) and David Strathairn (Nightmare Alley).

2021 Movies for Grownups® nominees for Best Director are Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley), Denis Villeneuve (Dune) and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story).

The nominees for Best TV Series are Hacks, Ted Lasso, The Chair, The Crown, and Succession.

In the Best TV Movie/Limited Series category, nominations go to Mare of Easttown, Halston, The Underground Railroad, MAID, and Nine Perfect Strangers.

The 2021 Television/Streaming nominees for Best Actress are Jean Smart (Hacks), Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Sandra Oh (The Chair), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) and Andie MacDowell (MAID). In the Best Actor category, Michael Keaton (Dopesick), Kevin Costner (Yellowstone), Ewan McGregor (Halston), Billy Porter (Pose) and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).

The complete list of the annual Movies for Grownups® Awards Nominees:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: Belfast, King Richard , The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, and Being the Ricardos

Best Actress: Nicole Kidman ( Being the Ricardos ), Frances McDormand ( The Tragedy of Macbeth ), Halle Berry ( Bruised ), Sandra Bullock ( The Unforgivable ), Helen Mirren ( The Duke )

Nicole Kidman ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) Best Actor: Will Smith ( King Richard ), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Jim Broadbent (The Duke )

Will Smith ( ), (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), (Cyrano), (The ) Best Supporting Actress: Judi Dench ( Belfast ), Marlee Matlin ( CODA ), Aunjanue Ellis ( King Richard ), Cate Blanchett ( Nightmare Alley ) and Rita Moreno ( West Side Story )

Judi Dench ( ), ( ), Aunjanue Ellis ( ), Cate Blanchett ( ) and ( ) Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons ( Being the Ricardos ), Ciarán Hinds ( Belfast ), Jared Leto ( House of Gucci ), Timothy Spall ( Spencer ), David Strathairn ( Nightmare Alley )

J.K. Simmons ( ), Ciarán Hinds ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) Best Director: Kenneth Branagh ( Belfast ), Jane Campion ( The Power of the Dog ), Guillermo del Toro ( Nightmare Alley ), Denis Villeneuve ( Dune ) and Steven Spielberg ( West Side Story )

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) and ( ) Best Screenwriter: Jane Campion ( The Power of the Dog ), Kenneth Branagh ( Belfast ), Guillermo del Toro / Kim Morgan ( Nightmare Alley ), Paul Thomas Anderson ( Licorice Pizza ), Tony Kushner ( West Side Story )

( ), ( ), / ( ), ( ), ( ) Best Actress (TV/Streaming): Jean Smart ( Hacks ), Gillian Anderson ( The Crown ), Sandra Oh ( The Chair ), Lily Tomlin ( Grace and Frankie ), Andie MacDowell ( MAID )

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) Best Actor (TV/Streaming): Michael Keaton ( Dopesick ), Kevin Costner ( Yellowstone ), Ewan McGregor ( Halston ), Billy Porter ( Pose ), Martin Short ( Only Murders in the Building )

( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) Best TV Series: Hacks, Ted Lasso , The Chair, The Crown, Succession

Hacks, , The Chair, The Crown, Succession Best TV Movie/Limited Series: Mare of Easttown, Halston, The Underground Railroad, MAID, Nine Perfect Strangers

Mare of Easttown, Halston, The Underground Railroad, MAID, Nine Perfect Strangers Best Ensemble: The Harder They Fall, Nightmare Alley, Don't Look Up, House of Gucci, West Side Story

Best Intergenerational : C'mon, C'mon, Belfast, The Tender Bar, King Richard , CODA

: Best Buddy Picture : Queen Bees , Off the Rails, 12 Mighty Orphans, Finch, The Harder They Fall

: Best Time Capsule : Spencer, Licorice Pizza, Belfast, Being the Ricardos, West Side Story

: Best Grownup Love Story: 23 Walks, Belfast, The Duke , The Tragedy of Macbeth, Cyrano

Best Documentary: Julia, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) , My Name is Pauli Murray, The Beatles: Get Back, Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Best Foreign Film or Best International Film: Sheep Without A Shepherd ( China ), There Is No Evil ( Iran / Germany ), Hand of God ( Italy ), Drive My Car ( Japan ), Two of Us ( France )

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Groupcreates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN– America's flagship PBS station –WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS, New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider; and newsroom NJ Spotlight News. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for nearly 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

SOURCE AARP