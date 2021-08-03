AARP The Magazine August/September Issue: Top Tips to Enhance Your Forever Home, Ditch the 7 Worst Habits for Your Brain, PLUS Advice to Avoid Running Out of Cash for the Long Run

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a jam-packed August/September issue of AARP The Magazine (ATM), cover star Jamie Lee Curtis offers special lessons from the "Jamie University"; first responders share their stories for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks; top home improvement pros offer suggestions on how to make your house a forever home; and this month's Fraud Watch warns of a new, sinister robocall scam on the rise. Plus, two newsworthy health reports: the daily habits most hurting your brain, and an investigation into the steep climb in autoimmune diseases in America.

In this issue of AARP The Magazine:

Cover Story: Jamie Lee Curtis

Emerging from the pandemic with excitement, enthusiasm and a revised view of the rest of her life, actress, author and advocate Jamie Lee Curtis reveals in AARP The Magazine's cover story how she is making up for lost time. The former "scream queen" and two-time Golden Globe winner opens up about finding creative outlets, embracing her age, and better appreciating each moment in her life. Curtis also shares an inside look into her longtime marriage with her "one and only" Christopher Guest.

Fraud Watch: Meet 'Becky from Medicare'

A new, fraudulent robocall is targeting older Americans across the country. The scammer often claims to be named "Becky," a fake Medicare representative who threatens to use your information in insidious ways. In this month's Fraud Watch, we offer suggestions on how to stop this cold caller in its tracks.

Marlee Matlin

Oscar-winning actress, author and deaf activist Marlee Matlin discusses why you should laugh at yourself, never settle, be open to change and more. She shares a rare look into her sobriety journey and explains how motherhood changed her priorities.

Health Report: 7 Worst Habits For Your Brain

Did you know that you can take proactive steps to support long-term cognition? AARP examines the worst habits for your brain health – from having a negative mindset to drinking sugary beverages to maintaining an unhealthy sleep routine – and offers tips on how to reverse or reduce the damage.

Voices of 9/11

On the 20th anniversary of the nation's most devastating terrorist attack, AARP The Magazine looks back with survivors to share devastating and moving personal anecdotes from the day. Survivors offer insight into how they are coping 20 years later and moving forward.

When Your Body Attacks Itself: The Rising Toll of Autoimmune Disease

Four patients find themselves under attack by their immune systems, resulting in different symptoms and different diagnosies. AARP The Magazine investigates the rise of autoimmune diseases and offers suggestions on locating the best physician for you and keeping autoimmune disease in check.

How to Make Your Money Last … and Last

The No. 1 mistake most people make in retirement planning? Significantly underestimating how long they will live, studies show. Money experts show their best methods to make sure that you'll have plenty of resources, even if you live far beyond your expectations.

7 DIY Ideas for your Forever Home

Home improvement stars Ty Pennington, Tom Silva, Nikki Boyd, Tamara Day, Leanne and Steve Ford, Liz Marie Galvan and Ahmed Hassan share their favorite DIY projects for your forever home. Learn how to use color to change your entry way, upgrade a bathroom for a little under $700, and much more can be found in this month's issue.

