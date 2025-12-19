Aarti Industries Secures Methanol and Toluene Feedstock Supply Through Multiple Long-Term Contracts

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a leading Indian speciality chemicals company, today announced it has secured multiple long-term supply contracts for key chemical commodities, including Methanol and Toluene, with globally leading manufacturers and suppliers across the GCC Countries (Gulf Cooperation Council) and South-East Asia.

Methanol and Toluene form a vital backbone of AIL's downstream product portfolio, supporting applications in pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, consumer, and advanced industrial segments (FMCG) and advanced intermediates. These contracts significantly strengthen AIL's feedstock security, providing greater cost visibility, supply predictability, and operational continuity amid evolving global trade and supply-chain dynamics.

Collectively, the contracts are intended to cover a substantial portion of AIL's annual requirement of Methanol and Toluene, reinforcing margin stability and operational resilience across its manufacturing network.

Commenting on the development, CEO and Executive Director of Aarti Industries Ltd., Suyog Kotecha, said:

"Securing reliable access to critical feedstocks is central to our growth strategy and customer commitments. These long-term supply agreements enhance the robustness of our supply chain, provide greater operating certainty, and strengthen our ability to serve customers consistently across global markets. We remain focused on building enduring relationships with credible global suppliers aligned with our long-term vision."

The collaboration aligns closely with AIL's strategic focus on partnering with high-credibility global suppliers, diversifying sourcing, improving cost and supply visibility and strengthening supply-chain resilience across key value chains.

As AIL continues to expand its global footprint, these long-term sourcing initiatives underscore its commitment to operational continuity, disciplined execution and sustainable long-term value creation within the global chemical ecosystem.

About Aarti Industries Limited (AIL):

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies, combining process chemistry with scale-up engineering competence. The Company globally ranks 1st–4th for 75% of its portfolio and is a 'Partner of Choice' for various Major Global & Domestic Customers. At the heart of AIL's operations is a dedication to sustainable development, seamlessly integrating environmental stewardship into its business model by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a robust infrastructure to deliver solutions that balance economic growth with ecological responsibility. The Company's commitment to innovative and sustainable practices, along with its immense care for its people and the planet, defines its path to success.

