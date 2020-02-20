Aarti S. Shah Appointed to Northwestern Mutual Board of Trustees

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, announced today that Aarti S. Shah, Ph.D., has been appointed to serve on the company's board. Shah is the senior vice president and chief information and digital officer for Eli Lilly and Company, a global healthcare leader. She is an accomplished executive with extensive experience in advanced analytics and data sciences, technology, cybersecurity, digital transformation, drug development and commercialization.

Aarti S. Shah

"Aarti is known for leading a global team of several thousand employees through digital transformation and we welcome her perspective as we further refine our integrated customer experience and data strategies," said Northwestern Mutual Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer John E. Schlifske. "She understands how digital and non-digital aspects of a customer's overall experience contribute to relevance in the marketplace and position a business for growth."

Shah began her tenure at Eli Lilly in 1994 as a senior statistician and was promoted to research scientist in 1999. She attained positions of increasing responsibility, and was promoted to senior vice president and chief information officer in 2016. Shah sits on several nonprofit boards, including the Indianapolis Public Library Foundation, Center for Interfaith Co-operation, the Indiana India Business Council and is a trustee of Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care, USA. In 2019 she was named one of four finalists for the 12th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award and was named CTO of the year by the Indiana Business Journal and TechPoint. She also served on the Northwestern Mutual Policyowners' Examining Committee in the fall of 2019.

Shah received her B.S. and M.S. degrees in statistics and mathematics in India before earning her Ph.D. in applied statistics at the University of California-Riverside. Her appointment takes effect March 1, 2020.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $160 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual also received the highest score among individual life insurance providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Life Insurance Satisfaction Study.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), and its subsidiaries, including Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC), Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, and member FINRA and SIPC, and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) a federal savings bank. NM and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

