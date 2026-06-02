AASA and ThoughtExchange Announce Partnership to Harness Strategic Insight and Support School System Leaders Nationwide

New collaboration will help AASA turn the collective insights of thousands of superintendents and the school districts they serve into stronger programs, research, and leadership support through ThoughtExchange's Strategic Insight Platform.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and ROSSLAND, BC, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - AASA, The School Superintendents Association, and Thought Exchange today announced a strategic partnership designed to help AASA convert member voice into long-range strategic insight to better understand, learn from, and support school system leaders across the country.

AASA Logo (CNW Group/ThoughtExchange)

Through the partnership, AASA will leverage ThoughtExchange, a strategic insight platform to gather, analyze, and harness insight from the collective perspectives of its members over time. By creating a continuous system for listening and learning, AASA will be able to distill member voice into clearer priorities, stronger leadership programs, and more effective support for superintendents navigating the complex challenges facing public education.

"AASA represents more than 10,000 school system leaders nationwide and more than 50 million students. Our mission is to support school leaders and ensure they have the knowledge, networks, and tools needed to effectively lead," said David R. Schuler, Executive Director of AASA. "This partnership with ThoughtExchange will allow us to continuously learn from the experiences and perspectives of our members and translate that insight into stronger programs, advocacy efforts, and leadership supports."

The partnership will also support engagement and insight generation during key events such as the AASA National Conference on Education, Legislative Advocacy Conference, EPIC, superintendent symposiums, and summits.

"Our partnership with AASA is about helping the association harness the collective intelligence of Superintendents and the systems they serve," said Dave MacLeod, CEO of ThoughtExchange. "When constituent voices are captured and connected over time, this loop allows insight and trust to compound rather than reset, helping organizations build institutional understanding that advances public education and persists even as leadership and priorities change."

Together, the organizations aim to transform the collective insight of education leaders into actionable understanding that strengthens the work of AASA and advances the Public Education Promise nationwide.

About AASA

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, founded in 1865, is the premier association for school system leaders and serves as the national voice for public education and district leadership on Capitol Hill. A professional community of more than 10,000 educational leaders, AASA and its members are committed to providing high-quality public education to all students. For more information, visit aasa.org.

About ThoughtExchange

ThoughtExchange is the strategic insight platform designed to help school systems turn stakeholder voice into longitudinal and contextualized insight and informed action.

By combining innovative voice data collection methods, AI-integrated analysis, and sustained partnership, ThoughtExchange enables school systems to build institutional understanding, preserve knowledge across leadership transitions, and translate collective insight into meaningful progress.

Trusted by over 10,000 education leaders across North America, ThoughtExchange helps organizations move from episodic engagement toward systems where insight, trust, and learning compound over time. Visit ThoughtExchange.com for more information.

SOURCE ThoughtExchange