Aastro Roofing Discusses roof safety tips and best practices for preserving and maintaining your roof

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A roof is a critical component of a home. Although often out of sight and out of mind, a roof performs its duties day in and day out, protecting the residence from the elements and keeping those under its protection safe, warm and comfortable.

A high-quality roof can increase the property value of a home, while low quality or improperly performing roofs can expose the structure of the home to damaging moisture, mold and more. All of which makes proper roof maintenance a key aspect of homeownership.

Unfortunately, many homeowners (and even roofing professionals) expose themselves and others to danger by ignoring routine roofing inspections, maintenance, and care.

Aastro Roofing, a family-owned South Florida roofing company with over thirty years' experience, is here to set the record straight. They are on a mission to help South Florida homeowners understand the importance of roof care and to help educate them on the top tips for roof safety .

Roof Safety Tips Homeowners Should Never Ignore

1. Never work alone

Aastro Roofing recommends always working in pairs. Out of the two-person team, one individual should remain on the ground at all times. NO matter if the project consists of a fast and straightforward inspection, or hours of important roof maintenance, having a partner is necessary for adequate roof safety.

The partner's role is to watch the worker on the roof and call emergency services if necessary (for example, in the case of a fall). Those who live alone can ask a friend, a nearby family member, or even a neighbor to fill this position.

2. Use a safety harness

Minimizing risk is an important part of the roof installation and repair process. Falling from a roof—even from a low one-story building or home—can be deadly. In order to reduce the risk of falls and injury, Aastro Roofing recommends that every individual wear a safety harness anchored to the roof during roof maintenance.

3. Monitor the forecast

Weather in South Florida can range from sunny and calm, to downright treacherous at times. Astro recommends each individual check the forecast before planning any activities where individuals need to be on the roof.

The dangers posed by inclement weather are many and can appear without warning. Not to mention, if a storm rolls in during a residential roofing project, it could expose the interior of the home to moisture and damage. Avoiding rain, hail, and lightning is also a roof safety issue for any contractors or workers. During a storm, a roof is a hazardous place for any individual to find themselves and should be avoided at all costs.

4. Wear protective equipment

How should homeowners prioritize roof safety? According to Aastro Roofing, the key is to wear the right protective gear. A helmet protects the skull in case of a fall. Boots with good traction will keep workers steady during roof maintenance, and goggles can prevent debris from blowing back into their eyes. Many roofers also wear gloves to protect their hands. Both South Florida roofing companies and do-it-yourself homeowners would be wise to employ proper protective gear during all roof maintenance projects.

5. Position the ladder carefully

Ladder safety is a critical yet often overlooked aspect of roofing safety. If improperly placed or positioned, a ladder can swing backward, slide, fall, or leave a worker stranded. Ladders should be placed evenly along a roof. For uneven roofs, Aastro Roofing utilizes a leveler to improve stability and reduce risks of slips or falls.

Follow these tips to increase roof safety and decrease hazards. With a little thought and care, any roofing project can be a safe, rewarding endeavor. If you're interested in talking with local roofing professionals, contact Aastro Roofing for more information.

