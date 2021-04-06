Aavenir boosts source-to-contract experience with improved ServiceNow App RFPflow - RFx management software

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aavenir, an AI-enabled source-to-pay solutions provider, announced exciting new product enhancements to its source-to-pay product RFPflow , which further solidifies the company's mission to streamline cross-functional collaboration and vendor communication for procurement and sourcing professionals.

Built natively on ServiceNow, the new release offers seamless integration with Aavenir Contractflow to provide procurement professionals with a single, unified source-to-contract experience - from procurement intake process, RFx response collection, vendor scoring, and side-by-side vendor comparison to contract drafting, negotiations, and e-signatures - enabling collaborative and consistent procurement experience. The release also unveils integration capabilities with ServiceNow applications including vendor management and procurement to ensure a single source of truth.

The new and improved Aavenir RFPflow drives best-value vendor selection by effective vendor scoring against the RFx responses. Additionally, the RFx management solution unveiled an industry-first integration with Microsoft Word and Excel, allowing vendors to respond to RFP requests in Microsoft Word or Excel and easily import them into the RFPflow. All these feature enhancements and integrations propel RFPflow's mission to enhance collaboration with vendors, cut down response time, and streamline the RFP-to-award lifecycle.

"The most recent version of RFPflow, which is now available on the ServiceNow Store, would significantly improve the source-to-contract experience. I'm happy to say that during the incredibly challenging year of 2020, we transformed source-to-pay for numerous ServiceNow customers, and we'll continue to do so for years to come," said Jesal Mehta, CEO of Aavenir. "With the growing adoption of enterprise-wide workflow platforms like ServiceNow, the evolution of Artificial Intelligence, and the increasing demand for more resilient procurement and sourcing operations, especially in the aftermath of the COIVD-19 outbreak, we are in an exciting time. We are constantly innovating our source-to-pay solutions while keeping innovation at the forefront of what we deliver," he added.

Aavenir delivers the 'future of work' with AI-enabled source-to-pay solutions including Contractflow , RFPflow , and Invoiceflow – all built-on ServiceNow platform. Aavenir streamlines sourcing, procurement, contract management, and accounts payable processes using digital workflow and artificial intelligence to reduce cycle time, gain complete visibility, and improve productivity.

