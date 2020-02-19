Aavenir Launches RFPflow for Strategic Sourcing and Vendor Evaluation on ServiceNow

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aavenir, a premier ServiceNow partner, today announced the launch of its next-generation 'Aavenir RFPflow Solution' on ServiceNow App Store to extend Aavenir's Source-to-Pay Solution capabilities and enable enterprises to collaborate with suppliers more effectively.

Enterprises can leverage RFPflow to execute collaborative sourcing on the most advanced digital workflow platform - ServiceNow. RFPflow can standardize and speed up RFx-to-award cycle time by creating reusable RFI/RFP/RFQ templates and MS-WORD integration. With Aavenir RFPFlow, the enterprise can realize immediate ROI by releasing RFP on Day 1 with less implementation timeline and deployment costs.

"We're very excited to see Aavenir RFPflow solution available on ServiceNow App Store. It leverages the best of ServiceNow features to enable procurement teams to automate the entire RFP process, eliminate bad trade-offs, improve supplier collaboration, and gain complete visibility of the RFx-to-award process. ServiceNow customers can quickly install and administer it like other ServiceNow apps – ensured with security compliances," said James A-A Maxwell, ISV Technology & Alliances Lead, ServiceNow.

"Built on innovative ServiceNOW platform, Aavenir's RFPflow delivers 40% faster RFx-to-award supplier cycle time with innovative features like collaborative RFP authoring, milestone-based supplier response requests, and comparative supplier evaluation. Enterprises can integrate RFPflow with Aavenir's other Source to Pay (P2P) solutions including Contractflow and Invoiceflow to streamline Source-to-Pay Operations," shared Jesal Mehta, Founder and CEO, Aavenir.

