AAVivo, Inc. to Present at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2025

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAVivo, Inc., a pioneering biotechnology company developing novel, precision targeted biotherapeutics to enable in vivo generation of CAR-T cells, today announced a presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2025, which is being held November 5-9, in National Harbor, MD.

AAVivo will present a poster titled, "In Vivo Generation of CD19-Specific CAR-T Cells Using a Novel AAV Gene Therapy Platform to Treat B Cell Malignancies". The poster describes the Company's lead candidate, AVO-100, a gene therapy that is designed using adeno-associated viruses (AAV) with capsids containing T cell-targeting (TCeT) moieties to produce CD19-specific CAR-T cells in patients. Preclinical data to date suggest that AVO-100 can be used to generate CD19-specific T cells from non-activated T cells in human PBMCs both in vitro and in vivo and the CAR-T cells can control the growth of Raji lymphoma in vitro and in NSG mice.

"We are pleased that a poster highlighting the potential of our iAAV platform to rapidly enable in vivo generation of CAR-T cells was accepted for presentation at SITC 2025," said Haifeng Chen, Ph.D. Chief Technology Officer & Founder of AAVivo. "Having this research accepted for presentation at SITC, one of the preeminent oncology conferences, showcases the breadth of AAVivo's patented technologies and the potential of AVO-100, our lead program targeting B-cell malignancies."

Details of the poster being presented at SITC 2025 are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1001

Abstract Title: In Vivo Generation of CD19-Specific CAR-T Cells Using a Novel AAV Gene Therapy Platform to Treat B Cell Malignancies

Presenting Author: Haifeng Chen, Ph.D. Chief Technology Officer & Founder, AAVivo, Inc.

Session Date: Friday, Nov. 7

About AAVivo, Inc.

AAVivo, Inc. is a biotechnology innovator advancing precision-targeted biotherapeutics through its proprietary iAAV-based platform. By harnessing a suite of patented technologies, AAVivo enables the in vivo generation of CAR-T cells, offering a transformative alternative to traditional CAR-T therapies. The company's cutting-edge platform includes:

BAC-to-AAV Technology, enabling large-scale, cost-effective AAV manufacturing

Precision AAV Capsid Engineering (PACE), delivering highly specific cell targeting for enhanced therapeutic outcomes

Selective toxin packaging (SToP) platform with microRNA safety shield, ensuring safe delivery of potent therapeutic genes

Together, these innovations provide higher yields, enhanced potency without the need for lymphodepletion, and superior scalability, unlocking the potential of AAV vectors across diverse indications. AAVivo's development pipeline, which includes AVO-100, the company's lead product for B cell malignancies, as well as AVO-200 and AVO-300 for solid tumors, positions the company as a leader in the rapidly growing gene therapy market, offering investors a unique opportunity to support a scalable, high-impact biotech platform. AAVivo is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit https://aavivo.com/.

