AAVRANI acquired by Nivora Group

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AAVRANI, the award-winning beauty brand known for translating ancient Indian rituals into clinically validated, prestige formulations has been acquired by Nivora Group, a consumer private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by Rooshy Roy and Justin Silver, AAVRANI built an early reputation for innovation by combining Ayurvedic ingredients with modern formulation standards and supported by scientific testing. The brand raised over $15 million in funding and launched in Sephora U.S. and Canada in 2024, helping introduce Ayurvedic beauty to the prestige retail landscape.

"AAVRANI was created to bring credibility, rigor, and cultural respect to Ayurvedic beauty," said Rooshy Roy, Co-Founder and CEO. "I'm proud of what we built and confident in Nivora's ability to steward the brand forward."

Justin Silver, Co-Founder, added, "We built a strong foundation and proved the brand's relevance with consumers and retail partners. This acquisition positions AAVRANI to scale with the resources required for its next phase."

As part of the transaction, Roy and Silver will transition out of the business and will not remain with AAVRANI following the acquisition.

Nivora cited AAVRANI's differentiated positioning, established retail presence, and disciplined product development approach as key drivers of the acquisition. The firm plans to invest in expanding distribution across the U.S. and select international markets, while continuing to support innovation within the brand's core Ayurvedic framework.

"AAVRANI stands out for its thoughtful integration of tradition and science," said Elliott Weller, Partner at Nivora. "The brand has earned trust with consumers and retailers alike, and we see significant opportunity to build on that foundation."

Joel Golombeck, Partner at Nivora, added, "Consumer demand for results-driven, holistic beauty continues to grow. AAVRANI is well positioned to meet that demand at scale."

For more information about AAVRANI, see www.aavrani.com

For more information about Nivora Group, see www.nivora.group

SOURCE AAVRANI