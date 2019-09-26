AAXLL Brands Company Announces $25,000 Gift To Establish 5 Year Scholarship

Each year for the next five years, AAXLL Brands will offer two students USD 2,500 to assist their higher education. AAXLL Brands is currently accepting applications for the 2020 Cannabis Cares Scholarship through to Tuesday, 31st December 2019, 11:59 PM EST.

In its inaugural year, AAXLL Brands' award is one of a kind in the cannabis industry. AAXLL Brands wants to assist students across America and Canada with financial need. Joe Maskell, AAXLL Brands CEO stated that the "scholarship aims to reduce the financial stress of students, increase their ability to attend college, and reduce their reliance on student loans." It doesn't matter if you're a student at Queen's University, Duke, Stanford, or a community college, students of any post-secondary institution can apply for this scholarship.

AAXLL Brands is inviting all eligible students to apply for the award at scholarships@aaxll.com. The 2020 Cannabis Cares recipients will be announced in January 2020. Additional information on the terms, conditions, and requirements for entry can be found at https://www.aaxll.com/scholarships .

AAXLL Brands Company is a leader in the cannabis sector. Based out of Vancouver, BC, Canada, AAXLL Brands has several international brands: Budderweeds, Balance CBD, Dani Pepper, Discreetly Baked, and Official BC Bud. To learn more about AAXLL Brands Company, visit https://aaxll.com/ .

About AAXLL Brands Company Limited

Specializing in product development IP, AAXLL Brands Company Limited is a leading-edge cannabis tech company. Their brands include Balance CBD, BudderWeeds, Dani Pepper, Discreetly Baked, and Official BC Bud. Comprised of over 216 product lines, their THC & CBD brands are sold in California and throughout the US and UK. AAXLL Brands Company can be contacted via email at info@aaxll.com or by phone at +1 (209) 267-2204.

