AAY Investments Group Named the 2022 Best International Project Finance Team by Capital Finance International (CFI)

PANAMA CITY, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When difficult economic times inevitably come around, it can be difficult to fund international projects and developments that fuel economies around the world. Even the world's most prestigious banking institutions can find themselves in a position of struggle and strife, unable to fund projects in both the public and private sectors. However, for over 30 years one International Project Funding Firm has stood the test of time to breathe new life into projects that have gone on to create both wealth for their owners and secure jobs for workers in many countries.

AAY Investments Group has been named the 2022 Best International Finance Team by Capital Finance International (CFI). The Panama-based funding team is unlike any other investment group in the industry, acting as a direct lender for each client without the help of a third party. AAY Investments Group prides itself on community and collaboration, treating each and every employee and client like family to ensure success

The elite team at AAY Investments Group consists of highly-skilled individuals who hold over 95 years of combined experience in various sectors. AAY Investments Group is a proud partner of governments, public listed companies, professional service providers, and private project owners alike to change the face of modern development.

"AAY aims to create a corporate culture where employees feel like valued members of a family. Department heads are focused on understanding their people's needs — staff and clients. The group considers how its actions could impact stakeholders throughout the decision-making process. This attention to detail has resulted in high rates of customer loyalty and staff retention. AAY Investments Group adheres to strict standards of confidentiality and non-disclosure, never sharing information with third parties. It has become a trusted partner of wholesale insurance brokers as well as governments, public-listed companies, professional service providers, and private-project owners." – CFI Judges Report

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to the success of its clients; AAY Investments Group's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the esteemed award of 2022's Best International Project Finance Team.

To learn more about AAY Investments Group, please visit: https://www.aayinvestmentsgroup.com/ or https://cfi.co/awards/latin-america/2022/aay-investments-group-best-international-project-finance-team-panama-2022/

About AAY Investments Group

AAY Investments Group has been in the International Project Funding business providing venture capital funding all over the world, in numerous currencies. Since its founding in 1986, AAY Investments Group has held an unparalleled ability to evolve amid changing economic times, contributing to its world-renowned success. AAY Investments Group is comprised of Templeton Equity, Swiss Credit & Guaranty, Swiss Credit Underwriters, Swiss Credit Equities, and an additional six AAY affiliated partner companies. The senior management team holds over 95 years of combined professional experience in Commercial Project Finance and Venture Capital Funding and consists of lawyers and investment bankers, all with vast knowledge within financial institutions.

