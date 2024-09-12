AB Announces August 31, 2024 Assets Under Management

News provided by

AllianceBernstein

Sep 12, 2024, 16:05 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management increased to $791 billion during August 2024 from $777 billion at the end of July. The 2% increase was driven by market appreciation, partially offset by net outflows. By channel, Institutional net outflows outweighed Retail net inflows, while Private Wealth net flows were flattish.   

AllianceBernstein L.P. (The Operating Partnership)

Assets Under Management ($ in Billions)


At August 31, 2024

Jul 31,



2024















Private




Institutions

Retail

Wealth

Total

Total










Equity








Actively Managed

$

55

$

158

$

55

$

268

$

264

Passive

24

38

6

68

67

Total Equity

79

196

61

336

331










Fixed Income








Taxable

119

74

18

211

206

Tax-Exempt

2

39

29

70

68

Passive



11



11

11

Total Fixed Income(2)

121

124

47

292

285










Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions(1),(2)

129

8

26

163

161

Total

$

329

$

328


134


791


777





















At July 31, 2024











Total

$

326

$

319

$

132

$

777












(1) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.

(2) $12 billion of Private Placements AUM was re-classified from Taxable Fixed Income to Alternatives/Multi-Asset, as of July 31, 2024

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 or form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed above, could also adversely affect AB's financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers  diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of June 30, 2024, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.6% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.1% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com

SOURCE AllianceBernstein

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AllianceBernstein Announces 2023 Schedule K-3 is Now Available Online for Unitholders

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that its 2023 Schedule K-3, reflecting items of international tax relevance, ...

AB Announces July 31, 2024 Assets Under Management

AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics