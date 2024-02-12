AB Announces January 31, 2024 Assets Under Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management increased to $726 billion during January 2024 from $725 billion at the end of December. January AUM reflected market gains, partially offset by net outflows. By channel, net inflows to Retail were offset by net outflows from Institutions and Private Wealth.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (The Operating Partnership)

Assets Under Management ($ in Billions)


At January 31, 2024

Dec 31,



2023















Private




Institutions

Retail

Wealth

Total

Total










Equity








Actively Managed

$

57

$

140

$

50

$

247

$

247

Passive

24

34

4

62

62

Total Equity

81

174

54

309

309










Fixed Income








Taxable

124

66

18

208

209

Tax-Exempt

1

34

27

62

61

Passive



11



11

11

Total Fixed Income

125

111

45

281

281










Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions(1)

107

6

23

136

135

Total

$

313

$

291

$

122

$

726

$

725





















At December 31, 2023











Total

$

317

$

287

$

121

$

725












(1) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.




















Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 or form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed above, could also adversely affect AB's financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of December 31, 2023, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.5% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.2% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein

