AB Announces March 31, 2026 Assets Under Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today reported that preliminary assets under management declined to $839 billion as of March 31, 2026 from $880 billion at the end of February, driven primarily by market depreciation and, to a lesser extent, net outflows during March. During the month, modest net inflows in Private Wealth were offset by net outflows across Retail and Institutional channels. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, preliminary firmwide net outflows totaled $7.2 billion.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (The Operating Partnership) Assets Under Management ($ in Billions)



At March 31, 2026

Feb 28,





2026





























Private









Institutions

Retail

Wealth

Total

Total



















Equity

















Actively Managed $ 46



$ 149



$ 57



$ 252



$ 276

Passive 27



39



9



75



79

Total Equity 73



188



66



327



355





















Fixed Income

















Taxable 119



68



22



209



216

Tax-Exempt 1



60



33



94



95

Passive —



9



—



9



10

Total Fixed Income 120



137



55



312



321





















Alternatives/Multi-Asset

Solutions(1) 155



10



35



200



204

Total $ 348



$ 335



$ 156



$ 839



$ 880











































At February 28, 2026























Total $ 362



$ 356



$ 162



$ 880

























(1) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 or form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed above, could also adversely affect AB's financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of March 31, 2026, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 31.4% of AllianceBernstein. Including both the general partnership and limited partnership interest in AllianceBernstein Holding and AllianceBernstein, Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), owned an approximate 68.0% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com .

SOURCE AllianceBernstein