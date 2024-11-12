AB Announces October 31, 2024 Assets Under Management

News provided by

AllianceBernstein

Nov 12, 2024, 16:05 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management decreased to $793 billion during October 2024 from $806 billion at the end of September. The 2% decrease in month-end AUM was entirely driven by market depreciation, as firmwide net flows were flat in October. By channel, net inflows in Private Wealth and Retail were offset by Institutional net outflows.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (The Operating Partnership)

Assets Under Management ($ in Billions)


At October 31, 2024

Sep 30,



2024















Private




Institutions

Retail

Wealth

Total

Total










Equity








Actively Managed

$

53

$

158

$

54

$

265

$

271

Passive

24

38

6

68

69

Total Equity

77

196

60

333

340










Fixed Income








Taxable

119

76

19

214

216

Tax-Exempt

2

40

30

72

71

Passive



11



11

12

Total Fixed Income

121

127

49

297

299










Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions(1)

129

7

27

163

167

Total

$

327

$

330


136


793


806





















At September 30, 2024











Total

$

335

$

335

$

136

$

806












(1) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 or form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed above, could also adversely affect AB's financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2024, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.3% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.6% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today reported financial and operating results for the...

AB to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on October 24, 2024

AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) today announced that Third Quarter 2024 financial and operating results will be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics