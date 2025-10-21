AB Announces Strategic Partnership Focused on the Asian Insurance Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") (NYSE: AB), a leading global investment management firm, today announced plans to expand its insurance presence across Asia through an equity investment in Fortitude Carlyle Asia Reinsurance, Ltd. ("FCA Re"), a reinsurance entity created by Fortitude Re.

AB has been named as one of the lead investors in FCA Re, a reinsurance sidecar vehicle focused on Asian liabilities. As part of this transaction, AB intends to manage private alternative assets for FCA Re and will also appoint a member to the FCA Re Board of Directors.

FCA Re, a Class E licensed Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer, will initially assume a share of existing liabilities from Fortitude Re and will also reinsure a share of future transactions in Asia.

"Our firm has been serving insurance companies for more than 40 years," said Onur Erzan, AB's Global Head of Private Wealth, Alternatives & Distribution. "We look forward to bringing our differentiated fixed income and private credit origination capabilities to a strategic partner. Our investment in FCA Re demonstrates the continued momentum of our insurance asset management capabilities as we focus on growth across Asia."

"We appreciate the partnership with AB and their investment in FCA Re," said Alon Neches, Chief Executive Officer of Fortitude Re. "This bolsters our ability to continue to develop innovative solutions for our clients in this important region."

"This milestone with FCA Re not only expands AB's insurance asset management platform, led by AB's CIO of Insurance Geoff Cornell, but accelerates AB's growth strategy globally," said Neil Jain, AB's Head of Strategy. "We look forward to working with FCA Re, as it reinforces AB's decades-long commitment to both the Asia region and the Asia Insurance Market."

More information on AB's insurance platform, which currently manages nearly $190 billion in insurance-related assets*, can be found online at www.alliancebernstein.com.

**Assets under management as of June 30, 2025

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of September 30, 2025, AllianceBernstein had $860 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein