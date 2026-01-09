AB CarVal Grows Commercial Real Estate Private Credit Capabilities Through Multifamily and Residential Lending Partnerships

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, funds managed by AB CarVal, an established global alternative investment manager and part of AllianceBernstein's Private Alternatives business, expanded their commercial real estate private credit capabilities by finalizing an exclusive lending partnership with Cedarline Lending to fund homebuilder loans, which was launched with AB CarVal's acquisition of a homebuilder loan portfolio exceeding $150 million in commitments.

AB CarVal has also partnered with Sunday Capital, based in California and New York, to fund first-lien transitional multifamily loans ranging from $1 million to $25 million in core U.S. markets. Additionally, AB CarVal has funded three middle-market stretch senior multifamily construction loans with North River Partners.

"Partnerships with well-respected lenders and developers have been a critical part of our strategy across asset classes, including multifamily and residential development, and we are pleased to establish relationships with these experienced firms," said Scott Greenfield, managing director with AB CarVal. "We believe that transitional lending on affordable U.S. housing – where population demographics have created higher demand currently not being met by U.S. supply – will continue to be a compelling private credit financing opportunity."

Cedarline Lending specializes in senior-secured vertical construction and acquisition and development residential loans for institutional-quality homebuilders in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West. AB CarVal's funds finalized the purchase of whole loans and established a forward-flow partnership through a recent financing agreement.

In the fourth quarter, AB CarVal's funds provided $40 million in capital for senior-secured, lower and middle-market U.S. transitional multifamily bridge loans with Sunday Capital. One project included the renovation of Green Hill Apartments, a 36-unit, vintage 1962 multifamily property in Thousand Oaks, California.

North River Partners received $98 million from funds managed by AB CarVal for three financings, including a construction loan for The Presley, a 236-unit multifamily development located in an opportunity zone within the Las Vegas Medical District. The Presley will be the first-Class A multifamily development in more than two decades west of I-15 within the LVMD, a rapidly expanding healthcare-anchored submarket.

"The construction industry is currently facing multiple headwinds, including inflationary cost pressures, tariffs, high interest rates, pockets of oversupply, and challenging equity capital markets," said Ryan Murray, director with AB CarVal. "Private credit serves as a flexible capital solution and strategic lending partner for borrowers seeking bridge and construction loans on projects that meet sustainable housing demand in undersupplied markets, and we look forward to expanding our strategy in 2026."

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein (AB) is a leading global investment management firm that offers diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of November 30, 2025, AllianceBernstein had $865 billion in assets under management.

About AB CarVal

AB CarVal manages asset-based finance investments anchored in the real economy, including whole loan portfolios, forward flow agreements, specialty finance platform investments, commercial real estate debt and structured credit. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience investing across the capital stack in commercial real estate, AB CarVal focuses on real estate debt deals across bridge and construction lending, structured credit, and special situations.

AB CarVal is an established global alternative investment manager and part of AllianceBernstein's Private Alternatives business. Since 1987, AB CarVal's team has navigated through ever-changing credit market cycles, investing $158 billion in 5,860 transactions across 82 countries. Today, AB CarVal has approximately $20 billion* in assets under management. Additional information about AB CarVal may be found at www.abcarval.com.

*AUM is comprised of fee-earning AUM and fee-eligible AUM. Fee-earning AUM includes those assets currently qualified to generate management fees. Fee-eligible AUM includes capital that is committed to an AB CarVal Fund but is currently uncalled or recallable. The number represented here excludes assets under AB CarVal's management that are not generating management fees due to the maturity of the Fund but includes amounts that do not generate management fees solely due to AB CarVal's decision not to charge management fees.

Media Contact: Carly Symington, [email protected]

SOURCE AB CarVal