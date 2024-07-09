A.B. Data Expands Leadership Team

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A.B. Data, an expert in class action notice and administration that delivers unparalleled, high-quality services for clients, promoted veteran staff members Eric Nordskog and Adam Walter to Client Services Directors. They join the ranks of fellow directors Jack Ewashko and Brian Devery in overseeing A.B. Data's project management department.

Eric Nordskog worked in private law practice before joining A.B. Data in 2012. He rose through the ranks until he was promoted to Client Services Director in late 2023. Eric serves as the primary hiring and training manager for new project management staff and supervises many securities and consumer matters.

Adam Walter, PMP, joined A.B. Data in 2013 and was promoted to Client Services Director in 2023, along with Eric. He manages the Florida-based project management team and improves the company's administration strategies. He directs some of A.B. Data's most complex securities notice and settlement administrations.

Since 2021, A.B. Data's project management team has grown to meet the rising demand of intricate and large cases that require proficiency. The need for qualified industry experts and employees who are well acquainted with A.B. Data's processes that can lead the project management team and maintain open client communication is critical.

"As our workload has increased, so has our team size. We've added notable industry experts to our staff in the past few years who've each contributed to delivering excellent results for our clients," said A.B. Data President, Thomas R. Glenn. "A.B. Data's success comes from our value of 'people doing business with people'. This enduring trait encourages innovation, clear communication, and a positive, diligent attitude in the workplace that has attracted the best to us. We are focused on developing strong, experienced leaders who will continue to refine A.B. Data's regular processes to improve clients' experience and better meet their needs."

About A.B. Data, Ltd.

A.B. Data manages the unique challenges of class action administration with convenience, efficiency, and precision for clients in both private and public sectors. A.B. Data simplifies the claims administration process and delivers successful results with advanced technology, products, and services. Learn more at ABDataClassAction.com and follow us on Twitter/"X" at @ClassActionABD.

