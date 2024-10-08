A.B. Data Promotes Steve Straub to Vice President of Operations

News provided by

A.B. Data, Ltd.

Oct 08, 2024, 12:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A.B. Data, a leading class action notice and claims administrator, is pleased to announce the promotion of Steve Straub to Vice President of Operations. Steve, who has served as the company's Senior Director of Operations since 2023, will take on a more strategic role that ensures operational efficiency. He will continue overseeing A.B. Data's operations center and projects that streamline regular workflow processes, will improve internal and external communications, and will utilize contemporary technology for our services.

Continue Reading
Steve Straub, Vice President of Operations
Steve Straub, Vice President of Operations

"As a longtime company veteran, Steve has consistently proven himself as an exemplary leader who understands and is committed to A.B. Data's values," said Thomas R. Glenn, president of A.B. Data. "His unwavering commitment to our team and significant contributions to our organization make us confident he will excel in his new role."

Steve brings over 13 years of claims industry experience to his position. Steve is instrumental in developing and directing projects that optimize operational processes and achieve positive results for A.B. Data's staff and clients. His improvements have reduced costs, generated innovative ideas, enhanced productivity and team coordination, and has changed A.B. Data's infrastructure. He also acts as a mentor to team members and uses his insights to guide other company leaders.

About A.B. Data, Ltd.

A.B. Data manages the unique challenges of class action administration with convenience, efficiency, and precision for clients in both private and public sectors. A.B. Data simplifies the claims administration process and delivers successful results with advanced technology, products, and services. Learn more at ABDataClassAction.com and follow us on Twitter/"X" at @ClassActionABD.

SOURCE A.B. Data, Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

El administrador de notificaciones A.B. Data anuncia la certificación de una clase de compradores de dispositivos de Google con el Asistente de Google preinstalado

Está pendiente una demanda colectiva contra Google LLC y Alphabet Inc. ("Google") en el Tribunal de Distrito de EE. UU. para el Distrito Norte de...

通知行政公司A.B. Data宣布购买了预装谷歌助手（Google Assistant）的谷歌设备者发起的集体诉讼得到法庭认证

美国加利福尼亚北区联邦地区法院（下称“法院”）将要审理一宗针对Google LLC和Alphabet Inc.（下称“谷歌”）的集体诉讼 此案件名为In re Google Assistant Privacy Litigation（谷歌助手隐私权诉讼），编号19-cv-04286（N.D. Cal....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics