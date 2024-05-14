A.B. Data Publishes Article on How to Manage Vendor Security

MILWAUKEE, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A.B. Data, an expert in providing trusted incident response and data breach notification solutions and in-house services, released Managing Third-Party Vendors: Top Concerns and Solutions. As 2023 set the record for the highest number of data breach attacks, A.B. Data felt it was critical to provide guidance for companies, especially those who manage third-party vendors, on steps they can take now to minimize their security risk and prepare for a future response. The article covers best practices on how companies can mitigate potential data breaches, enhance their overall security posture, rapidly and professionally respond to threats, and amend vulnerable breach points following an incident. Read the full article here.

"While A.B. Data specializes in incident response notice, we strive to provide our clients with insights on best practices to prevent security breaches from occurring and what to do when they do happen," said Business Development Director, Patrick Ostrowski. "If a threat develops, A.B. Data is ready to help. Our in-house services offer customizable options for printing and production, first-class mailing, contact center, email processing and distribution, text messaging, data processing, media services, and website creation. We oversee our clients' immediate response with the utmost speed and care and will help them identify ways they can best avert future incidents."

About A.B. Data, Ltd.

A.B. Data offers a single supplier solution for data breach and incident response notification. We are experts in simplifying printing, mailing, and other distribution processes through customized in-house services that cater to clients' specific needs while saving time and costs. A.B. Data's highly experienced contact center team delivers over 100 million email notifications, over 200 million mailed notifications, and 35,000+ inbound calls annually. Our massive lettershop facility can produce and distribute over 4 million pieces of mail every single day. Clients receive fast turnaround on the notification process and cost savings since all services are completed on-site. Learn more at ABData.com/Incident-Response and follow us on LinkedIn at A.B. Data - Incident Response to read company developments and industry insights.

SOURCE A.B. Data, Ltd.