A.B. Data Sustains Status as a Top Antitrust Class Action Administrator

MILWAUKEE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth consecutive year, A.B. Data has again been recognized as one of the top antitrust class action administrators in the United States, as presented in the 2025 Antitrust Annual Report: Class Actions in Federal Court. This annual report, published by Huntington Bank and the University of San Francisco School of Law, highlights organizations that specialize in antitrust settlement administration.

A.B. Data remains an industry standard due to their professional handling of some of the largest and most complex antitrust settlement administrations. Clients trust A.B. Data's seasoned veterans, who have years of experience in delivering quality results at every phase of the administration process. A.B. Data caters customized administration strategies for each client and remains flexible to sudden amendments of project details as necessary.

"We're honored to receive this recognition for the eighth year in a row," said Eric Miller, Senior Vice President, Case Management at A.B. Data. "This recognition reflects the great people we get to work with every day, both our team and our clients. We're thankful for their trust and excited for what's ahead."

Honored by this milestone, A.B. Data remains steadfast in their commitment to upholding justice for those affected by these antitrust matters. They expect the success they achieve to pave the way for their preeminence as the industry benchmark in the years to come.

Guided by its core principle—"Powered by Talent. Driven by Technology. Backed by Experience."—A.B. Data remains committed to advancing the standards of notice and settlement administration and upholding its role as a trusted partner in complex antitrust litigation.

Sourced Report

Davis, J. P. & Clark, R. (2026). 2025 Antitrust Annual Report: Class Actions in Federal Court (p. 42). University of San Francisco – School of Law, The Huntington National Bank. Law Research Paper, Available at SSRN: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=6617318

About A.B. Data, Ltd.

A.B. Data manages the unique challenges of class action administration with convenience, efficiency, and precision for clients in both private and public sectors. A.B. Data simplifies the claims administration process and delivers successful results with advanced technology, products, and services. Learn more at www.ABDataClassAction.com and follow us on LinkedIn at A.B. Data – Class Action Administration and on X @ClassActionABD.

SOURCE A.B. Data, Ltd.