A.B. Data Welcomes New Business Development Director Justin Parks

"We are excited to have Justin and his valuable experience as a part of our growing business development team," said A.B. Data president, Thomas R. Glenn. "He has a diverse knowledge base of Employment, Consumer, Mass Tort, and Breach/Privacy related matters that is vital for our clients in the claims administration field."

Parks comes to A.B. Data with more than 13 years of experience in the legal settlement administration services industry. Prior to his move to A.B. Data, Parks gained experience successfully managing and consulting on notice plans and other administrative aspects in hundreds of cases with an estimated value of several hundred million dollars in settlement funds distributed to class members, including some of the largest Employment settlements in history. He also has a unique background in General Privacy matters, having consulted with clients on numerous matters stemming from Data Breaches and involving Biometric Privacy (BIPA) violations, including some of the first BIPA related settlements in history. This broad background has allowed him to make a smooth transition into his new role with A.B. Data.

"I look forward to using my expertise to work with A.B. Data's clients to help them navigate and achieve the best possible solutions and outcomes during the class action administration process," Parks said. "Having a solid understanding in business development and marketing efforts, I believe I can offer insightful perspectives to A.B. Data and our clients that will lead to more successful class action administrations."

Parks earned his bachelor's degree in Business and Marketing from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN.

About A.B. Data, Ltd.

A.B. Data manages the unique challenges of class action administration for high-profile law firms and government entities with convenience, efficiency, and precision. A.B. Data simplifies the claims administration process for its clients and delivers successful results with advanced technology, products, and services. Learn more at ABDataClassAction.com and follow us on Twitter at @ClassActionABD.

