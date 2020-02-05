A.B. Data Welcomes New West Coast Business Development Director Jeffrey D. Light, Esq.

"We are excited to have Jeff join our growing sales team and have him providing counsel on the west coast," said A.B. Data president Thomas R. Glenn. "He has vast legal experience and knowledge of the California and Federal legal system that is so important to our clients in the claims administration field."

Mr. Light comes to A.B. Data with more than 24 years of legal experience, including serving as a law clerk to two judges in the Southern District of California, United States Bankruptcy Court. He also served as a Judge Pro Tem with the San Diego County Superior Court. Prior to his move to A.B. Data, Mr. Light had been with Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and its predecessors since 1994, where he served as Partner from 2005 to 2018 and Of Counsel starting in 2018. During that time, Light successfully litigated and settled class action cases with total recoveries in excess of $1 billion, including In re Qwest Communications Int'l, Inc. Sec. Litig., In re Currency Conversion Fee Antitrust Litig., In re VeriFone Holdings, Inc. Sec. Litig., and Louisiana Mun. Police Ret. Sys. v. KPMG, LLP. This background has helped him make an easy transition into his new role with A.B. Data.

"I look forward to using my vast experience and expertise to help A.B. Data's clients better navigate the class action administration process, resulting in better solutions and outcomes," Jeff said. "Coming from the client side, I believe I will be able to offer both A.B. Data and our clients a fresh perspective on more effective and efficient class action administrations."

Mr. Light is a licensed attorney in California, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from San Diego State University and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of Law, where he graduated cum laude and received the American Jurisprudence Award in Constitutional Law. He has been recognized for his legal work by being included on the list of Top Lawyers in San Diego by San Diego Magazine every year since 2013.

