AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Mar 26, 2018, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2018.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 - 1/01/27 

4.69%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  0.875%, 4/15/19 

3.53%

3) Turkey Government Bond  11.00%, 2/24/27 

1.03%

4) Mexican Bonos Series M 20 10.00%, 12/05/24 

0.91%

5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.89%

6) Mexican Bonos Series M 6.50%, 6/10/21 

0.84%

7) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 4/22/21 - 1/26/27 

0.75%

8) Turkey Government Bond  11.10%, 5/15/19 

0.68%

9) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 1.800%, 1/25/37 

0.66%

10) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.57%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

7.06%

Communications - Media

4.73%

Basic

3.98%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.93%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.67%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.25%

Capital Goods

1.82%

Services

1.64%

Technology

1.59%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.42%

Transportation - Services

1.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.02%

Other Industrial

0.63%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.35%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.12%

Transportation - Airlines

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

34.44%

Credit Default Swaps

9.99%

SUBTOTAL

9.99%

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.90%

Finance

1.04%

Insurance

0.61%

Other Finance

0.45%

REITS

0.19%

Brokerage

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

7.33%

Utility

Electric

1.42%

Natural Gas

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

1.56%

SUBTOTAL

53.32%

Interest Rate Swaps

14.47%

Global Governments

12.74%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

9.43%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

1.39%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

1.04%

SUBTOTAL

11.86%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

8.76%

Interest Rate Futures

8.55%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

6.86%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Basic

0.94%

Technology

0.52%

Energy

0.46%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.27%

Capital Goods

0.26%

Communications - Media

0.23%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.12%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.08%

Services

0.06%

Transportation - Airlines

0.04%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

3.01%

Financial Institutions

Banking

1.33%

Insurance

1.22%

REITS

0.24%

Brokerage

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

2.88%

Credit Default Swaps

0.91%

SUBTOTAL

0.91%

SUBTOTAL

6.80%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.17%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.95%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

6.35%

Total Return Swaps

5.07%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Energy

1.05%

Basic

0.96%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.86%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.43%

Capital Goods

0.23%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.18%

Transportation - Services

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.07%

Technology

0.05%

Other Industrial

0.05%

Transportation - Airlines

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

4.07%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.43%

Finance

0.05%

SUBTOTAL

0.48%

Utility

Electric

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

4.69%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.68%

Capital Goods

0.52%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.32%

Energy

0.26%

Technology

0.24%

Other Industrial

0.12%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.11%

Services

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Basic

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

2.89%

SUBTOTAL

2.89%

Common Stocks

1.70%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.84%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.63%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.06%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

1.55%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.93%

Financial Institutions

0.18%

Utility

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

1.13%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.73%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.56%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.46%

Equity Futures

Equity Index Futures

0.43%

SUBTOTAL

0.43%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

0.22%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.20%

SUBTOTAL

0.20%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.16%

SUBTOTAL

0.16%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

0.12%

Warrants

0.02%

Call Options Written

-0.01%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

-0.15%

SUBTOTAL

-0.15%

Put Options Written

-0.16%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-7.91%

Net Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.30%

Investment Companies

0.61%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

0.52%

Governments - Treasuries

0.24%

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

0.20%

SUBTOTAL

2.87%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-9.01%

Swaps Offsets

-35.27%

SUBTOTAL

-44.28%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

59.89%

Brazil

6.55%

Argentina

3.04%

United Kingdom

2.69%

Turkey

2.63%

Mexico

2.58%

Luxembourg

1.69%

Indonesia

1.68%

Canada

1.66%

France

1.25%

Dominican Republic

1.21%

Ireland

1.13%

Italy

1.01%

Egypt

0.95%

Spain

0.85%

Russia

0.84%

Switzerland

0.79%

Colombia

0.77%

Netherlands

0.72%

Sri Lanka

0.58%

Ivory Coast

0.51%

Zambia

0.50%

Malaysia

0.48%

Ukraine

0.47%

Cayman Islands

0.41%

Jamaica

0.38%

South Africa

0.35%

India

0.35%

United Arab Emirates

0.29%

Ecuador

0.27%

Gabon

0.24%

Germany

0.21%

Mongolia

0.19%

Venezuela

0.18%

Norway

0.17%

Guatemala

0.16%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.15%

Sweden

0.14%

El Salvador

0.14%

Bahrain

0.14%

Macau

0.12%

Nigeria

0.12%

Senegal

0.12%

Pakistan

0.12%

Denmark

0.12%

Israel

0.12%

Uruguay

0.11%

Cameroon

0.11%

Kenya

0.11%

Honduras

0.08%

Peru

0.08%

Costa Rica

0.07%

Australia

0.07%

Angola

0.06%

Chile

0.06%

Iraq

0.05%

Jordan

0.05%

Hong Kong

0.05%

Finland

0.05%

China

0.04%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%

Belarus

0.02%

Serbia

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

97.44%

Brazilian Real

1.51%

Indonesian Rupiah

1.51%

Indian Rupee

1.50%

Argentine Peso

1.34%

South Korean Won

1.22%

Russian Rubles

0.79%

Egypt Pound

0.76%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.52%

Colombian Peso

0.50%

Sri Lankan Rupee

0.49%

Dominican Peso

0.47%

Euro

0.32%

South African Rand

0.15%

Uruguayan Peso

0.12%

Great British Pound

-0.01%

Hong Kong Dollar

-0.02%

Swiss Franc

-0.33%

Norwegian Krone

-0.35%

Japanese Yen

-0.40%

New Turkish Lira

-0.40%

New Zealand Dollar

-0.42%

Mexican Peso

-0.58%

Swedish Krona

-0.75%

Australian Dollar

-1.00%

Taiwan New Dollar

-1.06%

Canadian Dollar

-1.24%

Israeli New Shekel

-2.08%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

7.04%

AA

0.73%

A

3.57%

BBB

17.39%

BB

32.21%

B

28.07%

CCC

6.99%

CC

0.65%

C

-0.07%

D

0.02%

Not Rated

5.61%

Short Term Investments

1.57%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-7.91%

N/A

4.13%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

0.85%

1 to 5 years

44.08%

5 to 10 years

39.42%

10 to 20 years

8.38%

20 to 30 years

4.62%

More Than 30 years

0.93%

Other

1.72%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.93%

Average Bond Price:

102.98

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

44.30%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

44.30%

Average Maturity:

7.09  Years

Effective Duration:

5.09  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,176.76 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.65

Number of Holdings:

1416

Portfolio Turnover:

48%






* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

