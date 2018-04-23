AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31,2018.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 - 1/01/27 

4.67%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  0.875%, 4/15/19 

3.55%

3) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.91%

4) Turkey Government Bond  11.00%, 2/24/27 

0.90%

5) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 4/22/21 - 1/26/27 

0.76%

6) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 2.051%, 1/25/37 

0.66%

7) Turkey Government Bond  11.10%, 5/15/19 

0.65%

8) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.58%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.56%

10) Russian Federal Bond - OFZ Series 6217 7.50%, 8/18/21 

0.56%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

7.31%

Communications - Media

4.93%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.91%

Basic

3.87%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.58%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.23%

Capital Goods

1.73%

Technology

1.60%

Services

1.54%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.38%

Transportation - Services

1.21%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.01%

Other Industrial

0.67%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.35%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.12%

Transportation - Airlines

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

34.53%

Credit Default Swaps

11.71%

SUBTOTAL

11.71%

Financial Institutions

Banking

5.19%

Finance

1.05%

Insurance

0.62%

Other Finance

0.54%

REITS

0.19%

Brokerage

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

7.72%

Utility

Electric

1.38%

Natural Gas

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

1.52%

SUBTOTAL

55.48%

Interest Rate Swaps

14.68%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

9.38%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

1.12%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

1.05%

SUBTOTAL

11.55%

Interest Rate Futures

11.48%

Global Governments

10.63%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

8.56%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Basic

0.94%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.50%

Energy

0.46%

Technology

0.45%

Capital Goods

0.26%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.19%

Communications - Media

0.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.12%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.08%

Services

0.06%

Transportation - Airlines

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

3.24%

Financial Institutions

Banking

1.32%

Insurance

1.26%

REITS

0.23%

Brokerage

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

2.90%

Credit Default Swaps

0.92%

SUBTOTAL

0.92%

SUBTOTAL

7.06%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

6.97%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.24%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.96%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

6.43%

Total Return Swaps

5.23%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Energy

1.06%

Basic

0.95%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.91%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.46%

Capital Goods

0.26%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.18%

Transportation - Services

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.06%

Technology

0.05%

Other Industrial

0.05%

Transportation - Airlines

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

4.16%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.43%

Finance

0.05%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.49%

Utility

Electric

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

4.79%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.68%

Capital Goods

0.53%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.30%

Energy

0.26%

Technology

0.24%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.11%

Services

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Basic

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

2.76%

Financial Institutions

Other Finance

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

2.84%

Common Stocks

1.66%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.94%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.36%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.07%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

1.39%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.95%

Financial Institutions

0.18%

Utility

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

1.16%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.73%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.56%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.46%

Equity Futures

Equity Index Futures

0.29%

SUBTOTAL

0.29%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.20%

SUBTOTAL

0.20%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.20%

SUBTOTAL

0.20%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.16%

SUBTOTAL

0.16%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.15%

SUBTOTAL

0.15%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.10%

Warrants

0.02%

Options Purchased - Calls

Options on Forward Contracts

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Options Purchased - Puts

Options on Forward Contracts

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Call Options Written

-0.03%

Put Options Written

-0.14%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-7.26%

Net Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.44%

Investment Companies

1.40%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

0.53%

Governments - Treasuries

0.25%

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

0.20%

SUBTOTAL

3.82%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-11.74%

Swaps Offsets

-37.45%

SUBTOTAL

-49.19%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

61.18%

Brazil

6.60%

Argentina

3.09%

United Kingdom

2.73%

Turkey

2.50%

Canada

1.82%

Indonesia

1.72%

Luxembourg

1.69%

France

1.30%

Dominican Republic

1.22%

Ireland

1.14%

Italy

1.02%

Egypt

0.98%

Netherlands

0.92%

Spain

0.85%

Russia

0.84%

Colombia

0.80%

Switzerland

0.79%

Zambia

0.59%

Sri Lanka

0.59%

Ivory Coast

0.52%

Mexico

0.51%

Malaysia

0.49%

Ukraine

0.47%

Cayman Islands

0.42%

Jamaica

0.42%

India

0.35%

South Africa

0.34%

United Arab Emirates

0.29%

Ecuador

0.27%

Gabon

0.25%

Venezuela

0.21%

Germany

0.21%

Mongolia

0.19%

Norway

0.17%

Israel

0.17%

Guatemala

0.16%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.15%

Sweden

0.14%

El Salvador

0.14%

Bahrain

0.14%

Macau

0.13%

Nigeria

0.12%

Pakistan

0.12%

Denmark

0.12%

Uruguay

0.12%

Cameroon

0.11%

Kenya

0.11%

Honduras

0.09%

Peru

0.08%

Senegal

0.08%

Costa Rica

0.07%

Australia

0.07%

Angola

0.06%

Chile

0.06%

Iraq

0.05%

Jordan

0.05%

Finland

0.05%

China

0.04%

Hong Kong

0.04%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%

Belarus

0.02%

Serbia

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

95.81%

Euro

3.85%

South Korean Won

2.22%

Indonesian Rupiah

1.54%

Indian Rupee

1.51%

Argentine Peso

1.37%

Brazilian Real

0.94%

Russian Rubles

0.78%

Egypt Pound

0.77%

Norwegian Krone

0.65%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.54%

Colombian Peso

0.51%

Sri Lankan Rupee

0.50%

Dominican Peso

0.46%

Japanese Yen

0.26%

South African Rand

0.15%

Uruguayan Peso

0.12%

Hong Kong Dollar

-0.02%

New Zealand Dollar

-0.16%

New Turkish Lira

-0.28%

Swiss Franc

-0.33%

Mexican Peso

-0.54%

Great British Pound

-1.04%

Australian Dollar

-1.24%

Taiwan New Dollar

-1.24%

Canadian Dollar

-1.41%

Israeli New Shekel

-2.07%

Swedish Krona

-3.65%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

7.35%

AA

0.72%

A

1.37%

BBB

18.81%

BB

31.91%

B

27.74%

CCC

6.35%

CC

0.43%

C

0.19%

D

0.26%

Not Rated

5.47%

Short Term Investments

2.37%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-7.26%

N/A

4.29%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

3.90%

1 to 5 years

42.26%

5 to 10 years

38.19%

10 to 20 years

8.55%

20 to 30 years

4.15%

More Than 30 years

1.27%

Other

1.68%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.85%

Average Bond Price:

102.36

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

47.73%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

47.73%

Average Maturity:

7.09  Years

Effective Duration:

5.20  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,169.14 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.56

Number of Holdings:

1417

Portfolio Turnover:

48%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein L.P.

