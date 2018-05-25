AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30,2018.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 - 1/01/27 

4.40%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  0.875%, 4/15/19 

3.57%

3) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.89%

4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 4/22/21 - 1/26/27 

0.74%

5) Turkey Government Bond  11.10%, 5/15/19 

0.64%

6) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 2.077%, 1/25/37 

0.63%

7) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.57%

8) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.56%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  8.125%, 5/15/21 

0.52%

10) Malaysia Government Bond Series 511 3.58%, 9/28/18 

0.52%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

7.27%

Communications - Media

4.70%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

4.03%

Basic

3.94%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.62%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.24%

Capital Goods

1.75%

Services

1.64%

Technology

1.62%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.39%

Transportation - Services

1.20%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.94%

Other Industrial

0.62%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.35%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.12%

Transportation - Airlines

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

34.52%

Credit Default Swaps

9.84%

SUBTOTAL

9.84%

Financial Institutions

Banking

5.03%

Finance

1.09%

Insurance

0.70%

Other Finance

0.54%

REITS

0.19%

Brokerage

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

7.68%

Utility

Electric

1.38%

Natural Gas

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

1.55%

SUBTOTAL

53.59%

Interest Rate Swaps

14.92%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

9.33%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

1.12%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

1.00%

SUBTOTAL

11.45%

Interest Rate Futures

11.41%

Global Governments

10.15%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

7.80%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Insurance

1.93%

Banking

1.33%

REITS

0.22%

Brokerage

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

3.57%

Industrial

Basic

0.94%

Energy

0.45%

Technology

0.42%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.31%

Capital Goods

0.26%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.18%

Communications - Media

0.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.12%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.08%

Services

0.06%

Transportation - Airlines

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

2.99%

Credit Default Swaps

0.92%

SUBTOTAL

0.92%

SUBTOTAL

7.48%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

6.91%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.40%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

2.08%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

6.62%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Energy

1.00%

Basic

0.95%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.89%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.47%

Capital Goods

0.24%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.18%

Transportation - Services

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.06%

Technology

0.05%

Other Industrial

0.04%

Transportation - Airlines

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

4.06%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.42%

Finance

0.05%

Other Finance

0.03%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.51%

Utility

Electric

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

4.71%

Total Return Swaps

4.26%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.00%

Capital Goods

0.44%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.30%

Energy

0.26%

Technology

0.24%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.11%

Transportation - Services

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Other Industrial

0.08%

Basic

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

Services

0.02%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

3.09%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

3.18%

Common Stocks

1.71%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

1.06%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.37%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.07%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

1.52%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.95%

Financial Institutions

0.18%

Utility

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

1.16%

Equity Futures

Equity Index Futures

1.04%

SUBTOTAL

1.04%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.70%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.56%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.48%

SUBTOTAL

0.48%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.45%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.20%

SUBTOTAL

0.20%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

0.19%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

0.19%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.16%

SUBTOTAL

0.16%

Warrants

0.02%

Options Purchased - Calls

Options on Forward Contracts

0.01%

Swaptions

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.02%

Options Purchased - Puts

Options on Forward Contracts

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Call Options Written

-0.02%

Put Options Written

-0.13%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-6.92%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

1.30%

Cash

1.02%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

0.54%

Governments - Treasuries

0.25%

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

0.20%

SUBTOTAL

3.31%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-12.54%

Swaps Offsets

-34.59%

SUBTOTAL

-47.13%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

61.19%

Brazil

6.33%

Argentina

3.00%

United Kingdom

2.76%

Turkey

2.12%

Canada

1.83%

Luxembourg

1.73%

Indonesia

1.70%

France

1.60%

Netherlands

1.24%

Dominican Republic

1.22%

Italy

1.18%

Ireland

1.14%

Egypt

0.99%

Spain

0.84%

Switzerland

0.79%

Russia

0.65%

Colombia

0.60%

Zambia

0.59%

Sri Lanka

0.59%

Ivory Coast

0.51%

Mexico

0.50%

Malaysia

0.49%

Ukraine

0.46%

Jamaica

0.42%

Germany

0.38%

Cayman Islands

0.38%

India

0.35%

South Africa

0.34%

United Arab Emirates

0.29%

Ecuador

0.26%

Gabon

0.25%

Venezuela

0.21%

Mongolia

0.19%

Norway

0.18%

Israel

0.17%

Guatemala

0.16%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.15%

Sweden

0.14%

El Salvador

0.14%

Bahrain

0.14%

Macau

0.13%

Nigeria

0.12%

Pakistan

0.12%

Denmark

0.12%

Uruguay

0.12%

Cameroon

0.11%

Kenya

0.11%

Australia

0.11%

Kazakhstan

0.09%

Honduras

0.09%

Peru

0.08%

Senegal

0.07%

Costa Rica

0.07%

Angola

0.06%

Lebanon

0.06%

Chile

0.06%

Iraq

0.05%

Jordan

0.05%

Finland

0.05%

China

0.04%

Hong Kong

0.04%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%

Belarus

0.02%

Serbia

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

97.01%

South Korean Won

1.71%

Indonesian Rupiah

1.52%

Argentine Peso

1.39%

Euro

1.36%

Indian Rupee

1.01%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

1.00%

Egypt Pound

0.79%

Colombian Peso

0.67%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.54%

South African Rand

0.53%

Sri Lankan Rupee

0.49%

Polish Zloty

0.49%

Russian Rubles

0.49%

Canadian Dollar

0.47%

Dominican Peso

0.46%

Uruguayan Peso

0.13%

Hong Kong Dollar

-0.02%

Brazilian Real

-0.10%

Japanese Yen

-0.11%

Norwegian Krone

-0.16%

Great British Pound

-0.26%

Mexican Peso

-0.38%

New Turkish Lira

-0.38%

New Zealand Dollar

-0.84%

Swedish Krona

-0.89%

Australian Dollar

-1.24%

Taiwan New Dollar

-1.76%

Swiss Franc

-1.88%

Israeli New Shekel

-2.04%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

7.06%

AA

0.73%

A

1.54%

BBB

18.08%

BB

31.17%

B

27.82%

CCC

6.40%

CC

0.43%

C

0.34%

D

0.27%

Not Rated

6.49%

Short Term Investments

2.29%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-6.92%

N/A

4.30%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

7.63%

1 to 5 years

38.76%

5 to 10 years

39.06%

10 to 20 years

8.12%

20 to 30 years

3.77%

More Than 30 years

0.93%

Other

1.73%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.59%

Average Bond Price:

101.93

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

42.05%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

42.05%

Average Maturity:

6.92  Years

Effective Duration:

5.07  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,164.66 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.51

Number of Holdings:

1411

Portfolio Turnover:

48%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

