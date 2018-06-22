AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2018.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  0.875%, 4/15/19 

3.62%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.61%

3) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/25 - 1/01/27 

2.40%

4) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.91%

5) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 4/22/21 - 1/26/27 

0.72%

6) Malaysia Government Bond Series 511 3.58%, 9/28/18 

0.68%

7) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 2.139%, 1/25/37 

0.62%

8) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.57%

9) Turkey Government Bond  11.10%, 5/15/19 

0.57%

10) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.56%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

7.02%

Communications - Media

4.40%

Basic

4.02%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.66%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.61%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.23%

Services

1.69%

Capital Goods

1.65%

Technology

1.45%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.40%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.92%

Transportation - Services

0.86%

Other Industrial

0.62%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.35%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.12%

Transportation - Airlines

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

33.09%

Credit Default Swaps

10.00%

SUBTOTAL

10.00%

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.90%

Finance

1.08%

Insurance

0.71%

Other Finance

0.55%

REITS

0.19%

Brokerage

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

7.56%

Utility

Electric

1.35%

Natural Gas

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

1.52%

SUBTOTAL

52.17%

Interest Rate Swaps

15.19%

Global Governments

13.18%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

9.34%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

1.11%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.98%

SUBTOTAL

11.43%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Credit Default Swaps

0.70%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Insurance

1.97%

Banking

1.35%

REITS

0.23%

Brokerage

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

3.64%

Industrial

Basic

0.89%

Energy

0.45%

Technology

0.43%

Capital Goods

0.26%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.23%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.19%

Communications - Media

0.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.12%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.08%

Services

0.06%

Transportation - Airlines

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

2.88%

Credit Default Swaps

0.93%

SUBTOTAL

0.93%

SUBTOTAL

7.45%

Interest Rate Futures

7.44%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.55%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

2.12%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.15%

SUBTOTAL

6.82%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

5.18%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

0.95%

Energy

0.94%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.89%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.45%

Capital Goods

0.23%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.18%

Transportation - Services

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.06%

Technology

0.05%

Transportation - Airlines

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

3.94%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.38%

Finance

0.05%

Other Finance

0.03%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.47%

Utility

Electric

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

4.54%

Total Return Swaps

4.32%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.14%

Capital Goods

0.44%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.26%

Energy

0.26%

Other Industrial

0.25%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.25%

Technology

0.24%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Basic

0.08%

Services

0.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

3.21%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

3.30%

Common Stocks

1.90%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

1.10%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.37%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.07%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

1.56%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.97%

Financial Institutions

0.19%

Utility

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

1.19%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.66%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.57%

SUBTOTAL

0.57%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.51%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.46%

SUBTOTAL

0.46%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.46%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

0.18%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

0.17%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

0.12%

Warrants

0.03%

Options Purchased - Puts

Options on Forward Contracts

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.02%

Call Options Written

-0.02%

Equity Futures

Equity Index Futures

-0.05%

SUBTOTAL

-0.05%

Put Options Written

-0.18%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-6.24%

Net Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.73%

Investment Companies

0.90%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

0.44%

Governments - Treasuries

0.26%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

3.31%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-7.34%

Swaps Offsets

-36.01%

SUBTOTAL

-43.35%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

63.64%

Brazil

4.44%

Argentina

2.70%

United Kingdom

2.53%

Luxembourg

1.76%

Canada

1.73%

Turkey

1.71%

France

1.66%

Indonesia

1.64%

Netherlands

1.13%

Italy

1.11%

Dominican Republic

1.05%

Ireland

1.04%

Egypt

0.92%

Malaysia

0.85%

Spain

0.81%

Switzerland

0.79%

Mexico

0.76%

Russia

0.67%

Colombia

0.60%

Sri Lanka

0.60%

South Africa

0.58%

Zambia

0.56%

Ivory Coast

0.51%

Ukraine

0.47%

Jamaica

0.41%

Germany

0.38%

Cayman Islands

0.37%

India

0.35%

United Arab Emirates

0.30%

Gabon

0.25%

Venezuela

0.20%

Angola

0.20%

Mongolia

0.19%

Nigeria

0.19%

Norway

0.18%

Israel

0.18%

Guatemala

0.16%

Ghana

0.15%

Ecuador

0.14%

El Salvador

0.14%

Sweden

0.14%

Bahrain

0.13%

Chile

0.13%

Macau

0.13%

Pakistan

0.13%

Denmark

0.12%

Cameroon

0.11%

Kenya

0.11%

Uruguay

0.11%

Kazakhstan

0.09%

Honduras

0.09%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.08%

Peru

0.08%

Senegal

0.07%

Costa Rica

0.07%

Australia

0.07%

Lebanon

0.06%

Iraq

0.05%

Jordan

0.05%

Finland

0.05%

China

0.04%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%

Belarus

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

102.07%

Indian Rupee

1.53%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

1.00%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.91%

Argentine Peso

0.85%

Egypt Pound

0.70%

South Korean Won

0.60%

Sri Lankan Rupee

0.50%

Russian Rubles

0.49%

Norwegian Krone

0.40%

Dominican Peso

0.28%

Swiss Franc

0.19%

Colombian Peso

0.18%

Mexican Peso

0.07%

Uruguayan Peso

0.07%

South African Rand

-0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah

-0.03%

Great British Pound

-0.06%

Australian Dollar

-0.25%

Swedish Krona

-0.39%

Canadian Dollar

-0.59%

Israeli New Shekel

-0.66%

Singapore Dollar

-0.76%

New Turkish Lira

-0.83%

New Zealand Dollar

-0.84%

Brazilian Real

-1.08%

Japanese Yen

-1.13%

Euro

-1.45%

Taiwan New Dollar

-1.76%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

9.05%

AA

0.72%

A

2.16%

BBB

17.73%

BB

28.73%

B

27.28%

CCC

5.59%

CC

0.49%

C

0.34%

D

0.27%

Not Rated

6.62%

Short Term Investments

1.60%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-6.24%

N/A

5.66%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

8.88%

1 to 5 years

36.72%

5 to 10 years

39.38%

10 to 20 years

8.29%

20 to 30 years

3.78%

More Than 30 years

1.02%

Other

1.93%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.29%

Average Bond Price:

100.81

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

38.23%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

38.23%

Average Maturity:

6.99  Years

Effective Duration:

4.93  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,149.53 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.33

Number of Holdings:

1384

Portfolio Turnover:

34%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

