AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2018.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

























Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %





1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.54%





2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.40%





3) U.S. Treasury Notes  0.875%, 4/15/19 

1.87%





4) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.68%





5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.73%





6) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.61%





7) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.61%





8) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 2.686%, 1/25/37 

0.58%





9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  8.125%, 5/15/21 

0.55%





10) Turkey Government Bond  11.10%, 5/15/19 

0.53%














Investment Type

Portfolio %





Corporates - Non-Investment Grade







Industrial







Energy

6.37%





Communications - Media

4.20%





Basic

3.52%





Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.28%





Communications - Telecommunications

2.64%





Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.27%





Capital Goods

1.64%





Services

1.62%





Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.49%





Technology

1.46%





Transportation - Services

0.83%





Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.74%





Other Industrial

0.70%





Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.35%





Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.18%





SUBTOTAL

31.29%





Credit Default Swaps

13.20%





SUBTOTAL

13.20%





Financial Institutions







Banking

4.40%





Finance

1.29%





Insurance

0.80%





Other Finance

0.50%





REITS

0.21%





Brokerage

0.14%





SUBTOTAL

7.34%





Utility







Electric

0.86%





Natural Gas

0.17%





SUBTOTAL

1.03%





SUBTOTAL

52.86%





Collateralized Mortgage Obligations







Risk Share Floating Rate

9.66%





Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.95%





Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.93%





SUBTOTAL

11.54%





Global Governments

10.35%





Interest Rate Futures

9.18%





Emerging Markets - Sovereigns







Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

6.11%





Credit Default Swaps

1.54%





SUBTOTAL

7.65%





Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities







Credit Default Swaps

5.39%





Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.91%





Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.17%





SUBTOTAL

7.47%





Corporates - Investment Grade







Financial Institutions







Banking

1.83%





Insurance

1.82%





REITS

0.31%





SUBTOTAL

3.96%





Industrial







Basic

0.67%





Technology

0.49%





Energy

0.39%





Communications - Telecommunications

0.25%





Capital Goods

0.24%





Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.19%





Other Industrial

0.15%





Communications - Media

0.14%





Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.09%





Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.08%





Services

0.06%





Transportation - Airlines

0.03%





SUBTOTAL

2.78%





Utility







Electric

0.02%





SUBTOTAL

0.02%





SUBTOTAL

0.00%





SUBTOTAL

6.76%





Total Return Swaps

4.95%





Emerging Markets - Treasuries

4.31%





Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds







Industrial







Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.89%





Basic

0.81%





Energy

0.63%





Communications - Telecommunications

0.43%





Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.20%





Capital Goods

0.17%





Transportation - Services

0.16%





Technology

0.06%





Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.06%





Transportation - Airlines

0.03%





SUBTOTAL

3.44%





Financial Institutions







Banking

0.44%





Finance

0.05%





Insurance

0.01%





SUBTOTAL

0.50%





Utility







Electric

0.28%





SUBTOTAL

0.28%





SUBTOTAL

4.22%





Bank Loans







Industrial







Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.12%





Capital Goods

0.48%





Services

0.46%





Energy

0.40%





Technology

0.36%





Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.25%





Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.23%





Other Industrial

0.14%





Communications - Telecommunications

0.11%





Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.09%





Basic

0.05%





Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%





Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02%





SUBTOTAL

3.74%





SUBTOTAL

3.74%





Investment Companies







Funds and Investment Trusts

2.08%





SUBTOTAL

2.08%





Common Stocks

1.93%





Asset-Backed Securities







Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.98%





Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.35%





Autos - Fixed Rate

0.10%





Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%





SUBTOTAL

1.44%





Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.49%





Preferred Stocks







Financial Institutions

0.29%





Utility

0.02%





SUBTOTAL

0.31%





Inflation-Linked Securities

0.28%





Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.27%





Interest Rate Swaps

0.23%





Quasi-Sovereigns







Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.20%





SUBTOTAL

0.20%





Options Purchased - Calls







Options on Forward Contracts

0.16%





SUBTOTAL

0.16%





Collateralized Loan Obligations







CLO - Floating Rate

0.09%





SUBTOTAL

0.09%





Whole Loan Trusts







Performing Asset

0.04%





SUBTOTAL

0.04%





Options Purchased - Puts







Options on Forward Contracts

0.03%





SUBTOTAL

0.03%





Put Options Written

-0.03%





Call Options Written

-0.13%





Currency Instruments







Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

-0.21%





SUBTOTAL

-0.21%





Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.94%





Equity Futures







Equity Index Futures

-1.58%





SUBTOTAL

-1.58%





Net Cash Equivalents







Investment Companies

3.72%





Cash

2.64%





Bank Loans

0.03%





SUBTOTAL

6.39%





Derivative Offsets







Futures Offsets

-7.36%





Swaps Offsets

-26.72%





SUBTOTAL

-34.08%





Total

100.00%














Country Breakdown

Portfolio %





United States

67.92%





Brazil

4.44%





United Kingdom

2.27%





Canada

1.83%





France

1.70%





Netherlands

1.52%





Luxembourg

1.42%





Argentina

1.26%





Dominican Republic

1.16%





Turkey

1.15%





Italy

1.08%





Spain

1.01%





Ireland

0.91%





Switzerland

0.86%





Mexico

0.76%





Colombia

0.67%





Ivory Coast

0.51%





Nigeria

0.49%





India

0.48%





Ukraine

0.47%





South Africa

0.44%





Russia

0.42%





Zambia

0.39%





Indonesia

0.36%





Jamaica

0.36%





Cayman Islands

0.35%





United Arab Emirates

0.33%





Egypt

0.28%





Gabon

0.26%





Denmark

0.25%





Sri Lanka

0.25%





Angola

0.24%





Lebanon

0.24%





Ghana

0.24%





Mongolia

0.23%





Honduras

0.23%





Germany

0.23%





Malaysia

0.21%





Norway

0.20%





Israel

0.19%





Guatemala

0.18%





Sweden

0.18%





Venezuela

0.18%





Bahrain

0.17%





Ecuador

0.16%





Macau

0.16%





Kenya

0.15%





El Salvador

0.13%





Costa Rica

0.13%





Cameroon

0.12%





Uruguay

0.11%





Kazakhstan

0.10%





Peru

0.09%





Trinidad & Tobago

0.08%





Australia

0.08%





Senegal

0.08%





Iraq

0.06%





Jordan

0.05%





Finland

0.05%





China

0.05%





Belgium

0.03%





Chile

0.03%





Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%





Total Investments

100.00%














Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %





United States Dollar

96.27%





South Korean Won

2.56%





Australian Dollar

1.91%





Taiwan New Dollar

1.04%





Norwegian Krone

0.87%





Chilean Peso

0.78%





Argentine Peso

0.62%





Japanese Yen

0.47%





Euro

0.39%





Brazilian Real

0.34%





Dominican Peso

0.28%





Swedish Krona

0.28%





Malaysian Ringgit

0.21%





Indian Rupee

0.04%





Colombian Peso

-0.01%





Great British Pound

-0.02%





Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.18%





New Turkish Lira

-0.26%





Polish Zloty

-0.27%





Mexican Peso

-0.79%





Canadian Dollar

-1.03%





South African Rand

-1.07%





Swiss Franc

-2.43%





Total Net Assets

100.00%














Credit Rating

Portfolio %





AAA

9.00%





AA

0.90%





A

2.42%





BBB

14.27%





BB

28.07%





B

25.20%





CCC

4.93%





CC

0.33%





C

0.32%





D

0.14%





Not Rated

5.78%





Short Term Investments

3.75%





Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.94%





N/A

5.83%





Total

100.00%














Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %





Less than 1 year

-9.05%





1 to 5 years

57.87%





5 to 10 years

39.18%





10 to 20 years

6.17%





20 to 30 years

2.70%





More Than 30 years

1.20%





Other

1.93%





Total Net Assets

100.00%














Portfolio Statistics:







Average Coupon:

7.36%





Average Bond Price:

97.05





Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):






Bank Borrowing:

0.00%





Investment Operations:

38.46%





Preferred stock:

0.00%





Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%





VMTP Shares:

0.00%





Total Fund Leverage:

38.46%





Average Maturity:

6.81  Years





Effective Duration:

3.83  Years





Total Net Assets:

$1,068.22 Million





Net Asset Value:

$12.38





Number of Holdings:

1308





Portfolio Turnover:

34%














* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

