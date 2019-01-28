AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of December 31, 2018.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %











1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 2.54%











2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27

2.40%











3) U.S. Treasury Notes 0.875%, 4/15/19

1.87%











4) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28

1.68%











5) U.S. Treasury Bonds 6.25%, 5/15/30

0.73%











6) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29

0.61%











7) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27 0.61%











8) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 2.686%, 1/25/37 0.58%











9) U.S. Treasury Bonds 8.125%, 5/15/21

0.55%











10) Turkey Government Bond 11.10%, 5/15/19 0.53%





























Investment Type

Portfolio %











Corporates - Non-Investment Grade















Industrial















Energy

6.37%











Communications - Media

4.20%











Basic

3.52%











Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.28%











Communications - Telecommunications

2.64%











Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.27%











Capital Goods

1.64%











Services

1.62%











Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.49%











Technology

1.46%











Transportation - Services

0.83%











Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.74%











Other Industrial

0.70%











Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.35%











Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.18%











SUBTOTAL

31.29%











Credit Default Swaps

13.20%











SUBTOTAL

13.20%











Financial Institutions















Banking

4.40%











Finance

1.29%











Insurance

0.80%











Other Finance

0.50%











REITS

0.21%











Brokerage

0.14%











SUBTOTAL

7.34%











Utility















Electric

0.86%











Natural Gas

0.17%











SUBTOTAL

1.03%











SUBTOTAL

52.86%











Collateralized Mortgage Obligations















Risk Share Floating Rate

9.66%











Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.95%











Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.93%











SUBTOTAL

11.54%











Global Governments

10.35%











Interest Rate Futures

9.18%











Emerging Markets - Sovereigns















Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

6.11%











Credit Default Swaps

1.54%











SUBTOTAL

7.65%











Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities















Credit Default Swaps

5.39%











Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.91%











Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.17%











SUBTOTAL

7.47%











Corporates - Investment Grade















Financial Institutions















Banking

1.83%











Insurance

1.82%











REITS

0.31%











SUBTOTAL

3.96%











Industrial















Basic

0.67%











Technology

0.49%











Energy

0.39%











Communications - Telecommunications

0.25%











Capital Goods

0.24%











Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.19%











Other Industrial

0.15%











Communications - Media

0.14%











Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.09%











Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.08%











Services

0.06%











Transportation - Airlines

0.03%











SUBTOTAL

2.78%











Utility















Electric

0.02%











SUBTOTAL

0.02%











SUBTOTAL

0.00%











SUBTOTAL

6.76%











Total Return Swaps

4.95%











Emerging Markets - Treasuries

4.31%











Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds















Industrial















Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.89%











Basic

0.81%











Energy

0.63%











Communications - Telecommunications

0.43%











Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.20%











Capital Goods

0.17%











Transportation - Services

0.16%











Technology

0.06%











Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.06%











Transportation - Airlines

0.03%











SUBTOTAL

3.44%











Financial Institutions















Banking

0.44%











Finance

0.05%











Insurance

0.01%











SUBTOTAL

0.50%











Utility















Electric

0.28%











SUBTOTAL

0.28%











SUBTOTAL

4.22%











Bank Loans















Industrial















Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.12%











Capital Goods

0.48%











Services

0.46%











Energy

0.40%











Technology

0.36%











Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.25%











Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.23%











Other Industrial

0.14%











Communications - Telecommunications

0.11%











Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.09%











Basic

0.05%











Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%











Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02%











SUBTOTAL

3.74%











SUBTOTAL

3.74%











Investment Companies















Funds and Investment Trusts

2.08%











SUBTOTAL

2.08%











Common Stocks

1.93%











Asset-Backed Securities















Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.98%











Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.35%











Autos - Fixed Rate

0.10%











Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%











SUBTOTAL

1.44%











Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.49%











Preferred Stocks















Financial Institutions

0.29%











Utility

0.02%











SUBTOTAL

0.31%











Inflation-Linked Securities

0.28%











Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.27%











Interest Rate Swaps

0.23%











Quasi-Sovereigns















Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.20%











SUBTOTAL

0.20%











Options Purchased - Calls















Options on Forward Contracts

0.16%











SUBTOTAL

0.16%











Collateralized Loan Obligations















CLO - Floating Rate

0.09%











SUBTOTAL

0.09%











Whole Loan Trusts















Performing Asset

0.04%











SUBTOTAL

0.04%











Options Purchased - Puts















Options on Forward Contracts

0.03%











SUBTOTAL

0.03%











Put Options Written

-0.03%











Call Options Written

-0.13%











Currency Instruments















Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

-0.21%











SUBTOTAL

-0.21%











Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.94%











Equity Futures















Equity Index Futures

-1.58%











SUBTOTAL

-1.58%











Net Cash Equivalents















Investment Companies

3.72%











Cash

2.64%











Bank Loans

0.03%











SUBTOTAL

6.39%











Derivative Offsets















Futures Offsets

-7.36%











Swaps Offsets

-26.72%











SUBTOTAL

-34.08%











Total

100.00%





























Country Breakdown

Portfolio %











United States

67.92%











Brazil

4.44%











United Kingdom

2.27%











Canada

1.83%











France

1.70%











Netherlands

1.52%











Luxembourg

1.42%











Argentina

1.26%











Dominican Republic

1.16%











Turkey

1.15%











Italy

1.08%











Spain

1.01%











Ireland

0.91%











Switzerland

0.86%











Mexico

0.76%











Colombia

0.67%











Ivory Coast

0.51%











Nigeria

0.49%











India

0.48%











Ukraine

0.47%











South Africa

0.44%











Russia

0.42%











Zambia

0.39%











Indonesia

0.36%











Jamaica

0.36%











Cayman Islands

0.35%











United Arab Emirates

0.33%











Egypt

0.28%











Gabon

0.26%











Denmark

0.25%











Sri Lanka

0.25%











Angola

0.24%











Lebanon

0.24%











Ghana

0.24%











Mongolia

0.23%











Honduras

0.23%











Germany

0.23%











Malaysia

0.21%











Norway

0.20%











Israel

0.19%











Guatemala

0.18%











Sweden

0.18%











Venezuela

0.18%











Bahrain

0.17%











Ecuador

0.16%











Macau

0.16%











Kenya

0.15%











El Salvador

0.13%











Costa Rica

0.13%











Cameroon

0.12%











Uruguay

0.11%











Kazakhstan

0.10%











Peru

0.09%











Trinidad & Tobago

0.08%











Australia

0.08%











Senegal

0.08%











Iraq

0.06%











Jordan

0.05%











Finland

0.05%











China

0.05%











Belgium

0.03%











Chile

0.03%











Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%











Total Investments

100.00%





























Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %











United States Dollar

96.27%











South Korean Won

2.56%











Australian Dollar

1.91%











Taiwan New Dollar

1.04%











Norwegian Krone

0.87%











Chilean Peso

0.78%











Argentine Peso

0.62%











Japanese Yen

0.47%











Euro

0.39%











Brazilian Real

0.34%











Dominican Peso

0.28%











Swedish Krona

0.28%











Malaysian Ringgit

0.21%











Indian Rupee

0.04%











Colombian Peso

-0.01%











Great British Pound

-0.02%











Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.18%











New Turkish Lira

-0.26%











Polish Zloty

-0.27%











Mexican Peso

-0.79%











Canadian Dollar

-1.03%











South African Rand

-1.07%











Swiss Franc

-2.43%











Total Net Assets

100.00%





























Credit Rating

Portfolio %











AAA

9.00%











AA

0.90%











A

2.42%











BBB

14.27%











BB

28.07%











B

25.20%











CCC

4.93%











CC

0.33%











C

0.32%











D

0.14%











Not Rated

5.78%











Short Term Investments

3.75%











Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.94%











N/A

5.83%











Total

100.00%





























Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %











Less than 1 year

-9.05%











1 to 5 years

57.87%











5 to 10 years

39.18%











10 to 20 years

6.17%











20 to 30 years

2.70%











More Than 30 years

1.20%











Other

1.93%











Total Net Assets

100.00%





























Portfolio Statistics:















Average Coupon:

7.36%











Average Bond Price:

97.05











Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):













Bank Borrowing:

0.00%











Investment Operations:

38.46%











Preferred stock:

0.00%











Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%











VMTP Shares:

0.00%











Total Fund Leverage:

38.46%











Average Maturity:

6.81 Years











Effective Duration:

3.83 Years











Total Net Assets:

$1,068.22 Million











Net Asset Value:

$12.38











Number of Holdings:

1308











Portfolio Turnover:

34%





























* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

