AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.















Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 - 1/01/23 3.55% 2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27

2.39% 3) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24 1.86% 4) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28

1.68% 5) Republic of South Africa Government Bond Series R186 10.50%, 12/21/26 0.79% 6) U.S. Treasury Bonds 6.25%, 5/15/30

0.73% 7) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 0.64% 8) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29

0.61% 9) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27 0.60% 10) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 0.57%





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy

4.84% Communications - Media

3.40% Communications - Telecommunications

2.97% Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.92% Basic

2.81% Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.93% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.87% Capital Goods

1.56% Services

1.44% Technology

1.21% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.77% Transportation - Services

0.61% Other Industrial

0.58% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.23% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.18% SUBTOTAL

27.32% Credit Default Swaps

12.78% SUBTOTAL

12.78% Financial Institutions



Banking

3.32% Finance

1.30% Insurance

0.61% REITS

0.53% Other Finance

0.48% Brokerage

0.14% SUBTOTAL

6.38% Utility



Electric

0.88% SUBTOTAL

0.88% SUBTOTAL

47.36% Global Governments

11.65% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

8.43% Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.82% Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.74% Agency Fixed Rate

0.64% SUBTOTAL

10.63% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

8.28% Credit Default Swaps

1.27% SUBTOTAL

9.55% Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

2.68% Insurance

1.90% REITS

0.43% SUBTOTAL

5.01% Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.67% Energy

0.67% Technology

0.65% Basic

0.47% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.42% Communications - Telecommunications

0.36% Capital Goods

0.28% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.18% Other Industrial

0.15% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.14% Communications - Media

0.11% Services

0.07% Transportation - Airlines

0.01% SUBTOTAL

4.18% SUBTOTAL

9.19% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

6.10% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.89% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.19% SUBTOTAL

8.18% Total Return Swaps

5.50% Interest Rate Futures

5.21% Emerging Markets - Treasuries

4.49% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.86% Basic

0.79% Energy

0.51% Communications - Telecommunications

0.43% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.27% Transportation - Services

0.16% Capital Goods

0.11% Other Industrial

0.09% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05% Transportation - Airlines

0.02% SUBTOTAL

3.29% Financial Institutions



Banking

0.45% REITS

0.23% Finance

0.05% Insurance

0.01% SUBTOTAL

0.74% Utility



Electric

0.25% SUBTOTAL

0.25% SUBTOTAL

4.28% Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.19% Technology

0.50% Capital Goods

0.44% Services

0.44% Energy

0.39% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.23% Other Industrial

0.18% Communications - Telecommunications

0.11% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.09% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.06% Communications - Media

0.05% Basic

0.04% SUBTOTAL

4.04% Financial Institutions



Finance

0.07% Brokerage

0.03% SUBTOTAL

0.10% SUBTOTAL

4.14% Common Stocks

1.71% Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.73% Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.34% Autos - Fixed Rate

0.19% Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01% SUBTOTAL

1.27% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.49% Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.48% SUBTOTAL

0.48% Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.32% SUBTOTAL

0.32% Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions

0.29% Utility

0.02% SUBTOTAL

0.31% Inflation-Linked Securities

0.26% Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.21% Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

0.09% SUBTOTAL

0.09% Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.07% SUBTOTAL

0.07% Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset

0.03% SUBTOTAL

0.03% Options Purchased - Puts



Options on Forward Contracts

0.01% SUBTOTAL

0.01% Warrants

0.01% Interest Rate Swaps

-0.01% Put Options Written

-0.02% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.66% Net Cash Equivalents



U.S. Treasury Bills

2.66% Investment Companies

2.65% Cash

0.70% Governments - Treasuries

0.49% Commercial Paper

0.09% SUBTOTAL

6.59% Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-5.11% Swaps Offsets

-26.23% SUBTOTAL

-31.34% Total

100.00%





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

63.37% Brazil

5.32% Indonesia

2.85% United Kingdom

1.93% Luxembourg

1.81% France

1.56% Canada

1.37% Netherlands

1.21% Egypt

1.06% Colombia

0.99% Turkey

0.96% Spain

0.95% South Africa

0.93% Argentina

0.93% Italy

0.90% Dominican Republic

0.87% Switzerland

0.85% Ireland

0.72% Russia

0.72% Ukraine

0.54% Nigeria

0.53% Kenya

0.51% Mexico

0.50% India

0.42% Ivory Coast

0.41% Sri Lanka

0.41% Oman

0.41% Germany

0.38% Zambia

0.36% Bahrain

0.34% Finland

0.33% Jamaica

0.32% United Arab Emirates

0.31% Angola

0.31% Mongolia

0.29% Ecuador

0.29% China

0.28% Sweden

0.27% Honduras

0.27% Gabon

0.26% Bermuda

0.25% Denmark

0.24% Senegal

0.23% Cayman Islands

0.22% Venezuela

0.22% Norway

0.20% Malaysia

0.20% Lebanon

0.17% Macau

0.16% Togo

0.15% El Salvador

0.13% Cameroon

0.12% Uruguay

0.10% Peru

0.09% Virgin Islands (BVI)

0.09% Ghana

0.08% Hong Kong

0.07% Kazakhstan

0.06% Iraq

0.06% Jordan

0.06% Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02% Chile

0.02% Australia

0.02% Total Investments

100.00%





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % United States Dollar

102.01% Japanese Yen

3.05% Mexican Peso

1.23% Swiss Franc

1.01% South African Rand

0.84% Egypt Pound

0.49% Indonesian Rupiah

0.49% Argentine Peso

0.22% Malaysian Ringgit

0.21% Great British Pound

0.17% Uruguayan Peso

0.10% Nigerian Naira

0.09% Russian Rubles

0.03% Indian Rupee

0.01% New Turkish Lira

-0.01% Colombian Peso

-0.02% Brazilian Real

-0.15% Australian Dollar

-0.48% Czech Koruny

-0.50% Euro

-0.79% Canadian Dollar

-0.98% Israeli New Shekel

-0.99% Taiwan New Dollar

-3.01% Singapore Dollar

-3.02% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

6.62% AA

0.87% A

2.31% BBB

17.64% BB

27.56% B

24.60% CCC

4.86% CC

0.42% C

0.30% D

0.02% Not Rated

5.69% Short Term Investments

5.89% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.66% N/A

3.88% Total

100.00%





Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

11.27% 1 to 5 years

44.70% 5 to 10 years

34.31% 10 to 20 years

5.37% 20 to 30 years

2.22% More Than 30 years

0.41% Other

1.72% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.35% Average Bond Price:

100.79 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

41.62% Preferred stock:

0.00% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00% VMTP Shares:

0.00% Total Fund Leverage:

41.62% Average Maturity:

5.63 Years Effective Duration:

4.16 Years Total Net Assets:

$1,115.66 Million Net Asset Value:

$12.94 Number of Holdings:

1248 Portfolio Turnover:

40%







* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

