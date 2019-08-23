AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2019.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.45%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.37%

3) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24 

1.91%

4) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.66%

5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.72%

6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.66%

7) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.61%

8) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.60%

9) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.59%

10) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 

0.58%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

3.96%

Communications - Media

3.32%

Communications - Telecommunications

3.02%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.90%

Basic

2.60%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.82%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.73%

Capital Goods

1.53%

Services

1.26%

Technology

1.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.85%

Transportation - Services

0.76%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.23%

Other Industrial

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

25.44%

Credit Default Swaps

17.25%

SUBTOTAL

17.25%

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.18%

Finance

1.30%

Other Finance

0.69%

Insurance

0.58%

REITS

0.58%

Brokerage

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

6.47%

Utility

Electric

0.82%

SUBTOTAL

0.82%

SUBTOTAL

49.98%

Global Governments

11.58%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

7.68%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.77%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.69%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.60%

SUBTOTAL

9.74%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Credit Default Swaps

0.95%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.83%

Insurance

1.92%

REITS

0.46%

SUBTOTAL

5.21%

Industrial

Technology

0.66%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.64%

Energy

0.47%

Basic

0.47%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.37%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.30%

Capital Goods

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.18%

Other Industrial

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.13%

Communications - Media

0.11%

Services

0.07%

Transportation - Airlines

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

3.75%

SUBTOTAL

8.96%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

6.09%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.79%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

8.07%

Interest Rate Futures

6.26%

Total Return Swaps

4.77%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.27%

Capital Goods

0.53%

Technology

0.49%

Services

0.47%

Energy

0.43%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.11%

Other Industrial

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Communications - Media

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

4.10%

Financial Institutions

Finance

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

4.20%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.89%

Basic

0.81%

Energy

0.51%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.36%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.30%

Other Industrial

0.09%

Capital Goods

0.06%

Transportation - Services

0.04%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.04%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

3.12%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.31%

REITS

0.22%

Finance

0.05%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.59%

Utility

Electric

0.27%

SUBTOTAL

0.27%

SUBTOTAL

3.98%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

2.70%

Common Stocks

1.72%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.71%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.33%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.19%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.24%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.49%

SUBTOTAL

0.49%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.48%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.34%

SUBTOTAL

0.34%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.29%

Utility

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.31%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.27%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.12%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

0.09%

Warrants

0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.02%

Put Options Written

-0.01%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

-0.09%

SUBTOTAL

-0.09%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.56%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

8.16%

U.S. Treasury Bills

2.62%

Governments - Treasuries

0.58%

Cash

-0.14%

SUBTOTAL

11.22%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-6.12%

Swaps Offsets

-29.10%

SUBTOTAL

-35.22%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

66.18%

Brazil

4.05%

Indonesia

3.00%

United Kingdom

1.94%

Luxembourg

1.48%

France

1.42%

Canada

1.38%

Netherlands

1.31%

Egypt

1.07%

Colombia

0.95%

Turkey

0.95%

Italy

0.94%

Dominican Republic

0.88%

Switzerland

0.86%

Spain

0.81%

Russia

0.74%

Argentina

0.71%

Nigeria

0.70%

Ireland

0.62%

Ukraine

0.57%

Mexico

0.51%

Kenya

0.47%

Oman

0.44%

Ivory Coast

0.43%

India

0.42%

Sri Lanka

0.41%

Zambia

0.38%

Bahrain

0.36%

Finland

0.34%

Angola

0.32%

South Africa

0.31%

United Arab Emirates

0.31%

Germany

0.30%

Mongolia

0.29%

Gabon

0.27%

Honduras

0.27%

China

0.26%

Lebanon

0.26%

Sweden

0.25%

Bermuda

0.25%

Senegal

0.24%

Ecuador

0.20%

Norway

0.20%

Malaysia

0.20%

Denmark

0.19%

Hong Kong

0.16%

Jamaica

0.16%

Macau

0.16%

El Salvador

0.15%

Cayman Islands

0.14%

Cameroon

0.12%

Venezuela

0.10%

Ghana

0.09%

Peru

0.09%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.08%

Virgin Islands (BVI)

0.08%

Kazakhstan

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

Jordan

0.06%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%

Chile

0.02%

Australia

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

98.97%

Taiwan New Dollar

1.50%

Russian Rubles

1.49%

Brazilian Real

1.46%

Australian Dollar

0.99%

South Korean Won

0.99%

Indian Rupee

0.98%

Egypt Pound

0.49%

Polish Zloty

0.49%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.20%

South African Rand

0.20%

Argentine Peso

0.12%

Nigerian Naira

0.08%

Colombian Peso

0.04%

Mexican Peso

0.02%

Great British Pound

-0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah

-0.05%

Canadian Dollar

-0.99%

Israeli New Shekel

-1.01%

Singapore Dollar

-1.47%

Swiss Franc

-1.97%

Euro

-2.52%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

6.13%

AA

1.36%

A

2.14%

BBB

16.53%

BB

25.68%

B

22.59%

CCC

5.30%

CC

0.28%

C

0.13%

D

0.02%

Not Rated

5.52%

Short Term Investments

11.36%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.56%

N/A

3.52%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

17.70%

1 to 5 years

43.23%

5 to 10 years

29.45%

10 to 20 years

5.28%

20 to 30 years

2.22%

More Than 30 years

0.39%

Other

1.73%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.10%

Average Bond Price:

102.95

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

33.74%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

33.74%

Average Maturity:

5.19  Years

Effective Duration:

3.83  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,138.54 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.20

Number of Holdings:

1237

Portfolio Turnover:

40%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

