AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Oct 28, 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30,2019.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.42%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.26%

3) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24 

1.90%

4) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.71%

5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.74%

6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.66%

7) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.62%

8) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.60%

9) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 

0.57%

10) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.55%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Credit Default Swaps

24.87%

SUBTOTAL

24.87%

Industrial

Communications - Media

3.16%

Energy

3.08%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.88%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.81%

Basic

2.68%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.95%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.76%

Capital Goods

1.61%

Services

1.22%

Technology

1.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.76%

Transportation - Services

0.72%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.23%

Other Industrial

0.23%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

24.36%

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.06%

Finance

1.01%

Other Finance

0.69%

Insurance

0.65%

REITS

0.51%

Brokerage

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

6.06%

Utility

Electric

0.82%

SUBTOTAL

0.82%

SUBTOTAL

56.11%

Global Governments

11.51%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Credit Default Swaps

0.76%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

7.44%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.75%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.68%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.63%

SUBTOTAL

9.50%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.00%

Insurance

1.96%

REITS

0.57%

SUBTOTAL

5.53%

Industrial

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.64%

Technology

0.59%

Energy

0.51%

Basic

0.48%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.37%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.31%

Capital Goods

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.18%

Other Industrial

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.13%

Communications - Media

0.12%

Services

0.07%

Transportation - Airlines

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

3.75%

SUBTOTAL

9.28%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

6.28%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.79%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

8.26%

Interest Rate Futures

6.24%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.31%

Capital Goods

0.64%

Technology

0.49%

Services

0.46%

Energy

0.40%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.23%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Media

0.10%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.10%

Other Industrial

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

4.26%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.12%

Finance

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

4.48%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.85%

Basic

0.78%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.36%

Energy

0.35%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.30%

Other Industrial

0.09%

Capital Goods

0.09%

Transportation - Services

0.04%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.04%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

2.92%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.16%

REITS

0.14%

Finance

0.05%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.36%

Utility

Electric

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

3.51%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

2.34%

Common Stocks

1.68%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.73%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.32%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.19%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.25%

Total Return Swaps

0.85%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.49%

SUBTOTAL

0.49%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.49%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.48%

SUBTOTAL

0.48%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.29%

Utility

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.31%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.25%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

0.08%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.06%

Warrants

0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.02%

Put Options Written

-0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.63%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

8.11%

U.S. Treasury Bills

2.64%

Cash

1.22%

Governments - Treasuries

0.60%

Commercial Paper

0.16%

SUBTOTAL

12.73%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-6.27%

Swaps Offsets

-32.78%

SUBTOTAL

-39.05%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

66.06%

Brazil

3.84%

Indonesia

3.03%

United Kingdom

2.06%

Canada

1.55%

France

1.44%

Luxembourg

1.41%

Netherlands

1.27%

Egypt

1.10%

Italy

0.97%

Colombia

0.92%

Dominican Republic

0.89%

Switzerland

0.86%

Nigeria

0.86%

Spain

0.85%

Turkey

0.82%

Argentina

0.78%

Russia

0.74%

Mexico

0.65%

Ireland

0.62%

Ukraine

0.57%

Ecuador

0.47%

Bahrain

0.47%

Kenya

0.47%

Oman

0.44%

Ivory Coast

0.44%

Sri Lanka

0.41%

Zambia

0.36%

Finland

0.35%

India

0.32%

Angola

0.31%

United Arab Emirates

0.31%

Mongolia

0.29%

Gabon

0.27%

Honduras

0.27%

Sweden

0.26%

Bermuda

0.25%

Senegal

0.25%

Lebanon

0.22%

Norway

0.19%

South Africa

0.19%

China

0.18%

Denmark

0.16%

Hong Kong

0.16%

Jamaica

0.16%

Germany

0.16%

Macau

0.16%

El Salvador

0.16%

Cayman Islands

0.14%

Cameroon

0.12%

Australia

0.10%

Ghana

0.09%

Virgin Islands (BVI)

0.09%

Peru

0.09%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.08%

Venezuela

0.07%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Iraq

0.06%

Jordan

0.06%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%

Pakistan

0.02%

Chile

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

95.84%

Brazilian Real

2.27%

Japanese Yen

0.83%

Egypt Pound

0.52%

Russian Rubles

0.49%

Indian Rupee

0.30%

Nigerian Naira

0.24%

Argentine Peso

0.05%

Canadian Dollar

0.05%

Colombian Peso

0.04%

Mexican Peso

0.02%

Swiss Franc

0.01%

Great British Pound

0.01%

South Korean Won

0.01%

New Turkish Lira

0.01%

Taiwan New Dollar

0.01%

South African Rand

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

-0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah

-0.04%

Euro

-0.66%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

6.70%

AA

1.33%

A

1.90%

BBB

16.85%

BB

25.00%

B

20.95%

CCC

6.11%

CC

0.25%

C

0.12%

D

0.01%

Not Rated

5.36%

Short Term Investments

11.52%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.63%

N/A

4.53%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

19.26%

1 to 5 years

44.16%

5 to 10 years

26.74%

10 to 20 years

5.51%

20 to 30 years

2.42%

More Than 30 years

0.21%

Other

1.70%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.27%

Average Bond Price:

103.17

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

43.35%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

43.35%

Average Maturity:

4.96  Years

Effective Duration:

3.66  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,135.44 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.16

Number of Holdings:

1370

Portfolio Turnover:

40%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Oct 28, 2019