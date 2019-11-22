AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Nov 22, 2019, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2019.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.43%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.35%

3) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24 

1.94%

4) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.71%

5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.73%

6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.68%

7) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.62%

8) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.61%

9) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 

0.59%

10) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 

0.58%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

3.36%

Energy

2.95%

Basic

2.59%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.55%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.52%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.96%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.71%

Capital Goods

1.69%

Services

1.34%

Technology

1.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.82%

Transportation - Services

0.58%

Other Industrial

0.31%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.25%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

23.86%

Credit Default Swaps

23.10%

SUBTOTAL

23.10%

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.05%

Finance

0.91%

Insurance

0.73%

Other Finance

0.67%

REITS

0.52%

Brokerage

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

6.11%

Utility

Electric

0.81%

SUBTOTAL

0.81%

SUBTOTAL

53.88%

Global Governments

11.62%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

9.11%

Credit Default Swaps

0.77%

SUBTOTAL

9.88%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

7.35%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.75%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.66%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.63%

SUBTOTAL

9.39%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.99%

Insurance

1.81%

REITS

0.58%

SUBTOTAL

5.38%

Industrial

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.67%

Technology

0.59%

Basic

0.54%

Energy

0.50%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.37%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.26%

Capital Goods

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.19%

Other Industrial

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.13%

Communications - Media

0.12%

Services

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

3.78%

SUBTOTAL

9.16%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

6.28%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.79%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

8.26%

Interest Rate Futures

6.24%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.28%

Capital Goods

0.63%

Technology

0.48%

Services

0.47%

Energy

0.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.26%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.15%

Communications - Media

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.10%

Other Industrial

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

4.31%

Financial Institutions

Finance

0.12%

Insurance

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

0.24%

SUBTOTAL

4.55%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.86%

Basic

0.77%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.37%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.35%

Energy

0.30%

Other Industrial

0.09%

Transportation - Services

0.04%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

Capital Goods

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

2.82%

Utility

Electric

0.28%

SUBTOTAL

0.28%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.10%

REITS

0.09%

Finance

0.05%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.25%

SUBTOTAL

3.35%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

2.44%

Common Stocks

1.63%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.75%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.32%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.19%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.27%

Total Return Swaps

0.87%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.49%

SUBTOTAL

0.49%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.49%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.48%

SUBTOTAL

0.48%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.29%

Utility

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.31%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.26%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

0.08%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.04%

Warrants

0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.02%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

-0.20%

SUBTOTAL

-0.20%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.63%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

11.68%

Cash

0.73%

Governments - Treasuries

0.44%

Commercial Paper

0.26%

SUBTOTAL

13.11%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-6.28%

Swaps Offsets

-30.73%

SUBTOTAL

-37.01%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

66.06%

Brazil

4.02%

Indonesia

3.04%

United Kingdom

2.10%

Canada

1.64%

Luxembourg

1.38%

Netherlands

1.27%

France

1.19%

Egypt

1.04%

Argentina

0.96%

Colombia

0.93%

Dominican Republic

0.89%

Italy

0.88%

Switzerland

0.87%

Nigeria

0.86%

Spain

0.84%

Turkey

0.77%

Russia

0.76%

Ireland

0.69%

Mexico

0.66%

Ukraine

0.58%

Ivory Coast

0.48%

Bahrain

0.48%

Kenya

0.47%

Ecuador

0.46%

Oman

0.44%

Sri Lanka

0.42%

Finland

0.35%

India

0.34%

Angola

0.31%

United Arab Emirates

0.31%

Zambia

0.29%

Mongolia

0.29%

Gabon

0.27%

Honduras

0.27%

Senegal

0.25%

Bermuda

0.25%

Sweden

0.19%

Lebanon

0.19%

Norway

0.19%

South Africa

0.19%

Jamaica

0.17%

Denmark

0.17%

Hong Kong

0.16%

Germany

0.16%

Macau

0.16%

El Salvador

0.16%

Cayman Islands

0.13%

Cameroon

0.12%

Australia

0.10%

Ghana

0.09%

Peru

0.09%

Virgin Islands (BVI)

0.09%

China

0.09%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.08%

Venezuela

0.07%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Chile

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

Jordan

0.06%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%

Pakistan

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

97.59%

Japanese Yen

0.83%

Egypt Pound

0.53%

Russian Rubles

0.51%

Brazilian Real

0.46%

Indian Rupee

0.29%

Nigerian Naira

0.25%

Argentine Peso

0.06%

Colombian Peso

0.04%

Mexican Peso

0.03%

Canadian Dollar

0.02%

Great British Pound

0.02%

Swiss Franc

0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah

0.01%

Polish Zloty

0.01%

Singapore Dollar

0.01%

South African Rand

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

-0.01%

New Zealand Dollar

-0.01%

Euro

-0.66%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

6.66%

AA

1.39%

A

1.57%

BBB

16.94%

BB

24.84%

B

21.07%

CCC

6.16%

CC

0.25%

C

0.10%

D

0.05%

Not Rated

5.37%

Short Term Investments

12.39%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.63%

N/A

3.84%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

20.13%

1 to 5 years

43.01%

5 to 10 years

27.00%

10 to 20 years

5.62%

20 to 30 years

2.36%

More Than 30 years

0.23%

Other

1.65%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.27%

Average Bond Price:

103.24

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

38.12%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

38.12%

Average Maturity:

4.94  Years

Effective Duration:

3.67  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,135.33 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.17

Number of Holdings:

1494

Portfolio Turnover:

40%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

