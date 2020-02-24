AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Feb 24, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.41%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.14%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.70%

4) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24 

1.02%

5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.73%

6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.70%

7) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 

0.68%

8) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.61%

9) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.60%

10) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 

0.59%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

3.59%

Energy

2.77%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.72%

Basic

2.48%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.29%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.17%

Capital Goods

1.80%

Services

1.71%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.56%

Technology

0.99%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.90%

Transportation - Services

0.55%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.31%

Other Industrial

0.31%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

24.38%

Credit Default Swaps

23.96%

SUBTOTAL

23.96%

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.18%

Finance

0.92%

Insurance

0.72%

REITS

0.52%

Other Finance

0.42%

Brokerage

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

5.99%

Utility

Electric

0.71%

SUBTOTAL

0.71%

SUBTOTAL

55.04%

Global Governments

11.05%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

9.51%

Credit Default Swaps

0.77%

SUBTOTAL

10.28%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.17%

Insurance

1.96%

REITS

0.58%

SUBTOTAL

5.71%

Industrial

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.65%

Basic

0.64%

Energy

0.56%

Technology

0.54%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.27%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.25%

Capital Goods

0.20%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.19%

Other Industrial

0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.13%

Communications - Media

0.12%

Services

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

3.77%

Utility

Electric

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

9.55%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

7.02%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.71%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.62%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.59%

SUBTOTAL

8.94%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

6.32%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.72%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

8.14%

Interest Rate Futures

7.11%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.28%

Capital Goods

0.64%

Technology

0.61%

Energy

0.53%

Services

0.50%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.49%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.26%

Communications - Media

0.17%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.15%

Other Industrial

0.12%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.10%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

4.99%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.13%

Finance

0.11%

SUBTOTAL

0.24%

Utility

Electric

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

5.41%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.63%

Basic

0.57%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.39%

Energy

0.26%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.16%

Other Industrial

0.10%

Transportation - Services

0.04%

Communications - Media

0.04%

Capital Goods

0.02%

Transportation - Airlines

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

2.22%

Utility

Electric

0.34%

SUBTOTAL

0.34%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.05%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

2.62%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

2.15%

Common Stocks

1.53%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.75%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.31%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.26%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.33%

Total Return Swaps

0.86%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.86%

SUBTOTAL

0.86%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.53%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.49%

SUBTOTAL

0.49%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.28%

Utility

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.30%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.26%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

0.09%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

0.09%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.02%

Warrants

0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.54%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

11.75%

Governments - Treasuries

0.75%

Foreign Currency

-0.01%

Cash

-0.36%

SUBTOTAL

12.13%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-6.95%

Swaps Offsets

-31.32%

SUBTOTAL

-38.27%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

67.48%

Brazil

3.91%

United Kingdom

2.15%

Indonesia

2.08%

Canada

1.73%

Luxembourg

1.27%

Netherlands

1.26%

France

1.19%

Egypt

1.08%

Argentina

1.07%

Colombia

0.91%

Dominican Republic

0.90%

Italy

0.89%

Spain

0.83%

Nigeria

0.81%

Switzerland

0.76%

Russia

0.75%

Mexico

0.70%

Turkey

0.68%

Ukraine

0.59%

Ireland

0.50%

Ivory Coast

0.49%

Bahrain

0.48%

Kenya

0.47%

Gabon

0.45%

Oman

0.44%

Sri Lanka

0.41%

Angola

0.39%

Finland

0.36%

Zambia

0.33%

Ecuador

0.31%

Costa Rica

0.30%

United Arab Emirates

0.30%

Mongolia

0.28%

Honduras

0.27%

Senegal

0.25%

Bermuda

0.25%

Sweden

0.23%

Norway

0.17%

Jamaica

0.17%

Denmark

0.17%

Germany

0.16%

Hong Kong

0.16%

El Salvador

0.15%

Cayman Islands

0.14%

Cameroon

0.12%

South Africa

0.12%

Chile

0.11%

Australia

0.10%

Israel

0.09%

Macau

0.09%

Venezuela

0.09%

Ghana

0.09%

Peru

0.08%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.08%

Lebanon

0.08%

India

0.07%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Jordan

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

Pakistan

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

97.99%

Japanese Yen

0.81%

Egypt Pound

0.50%

Brazilian Real

0.39%

Indian Rupee

0.29%

Nigerian Naira

0.25%

Russian Rubles

0.15%

Argentine Peso

0.05%

Canadian Dollar

0.04%

Colombian Peso

0.04%

Great British Pound

0.04%

Mexican Peso

0.04%

Swiss Franc

0.01%

Swedish Krona

0.01%

South African Rand

0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah

-0.01%

Norwegian Krone

-0.03%

Euro

-0.58%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

6.45%

AA

1.63%

A

1.37%

BBB

16.55%

BB

23.80%

B

21.09%

CCC

6.56%

CC

0.28%

C

0.11%

D

0.06%

Not Rated

6.27%

Short Term Investments

12.50%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.54%

N/A

3.87%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

21.13%

1 to 5 years

42.84%

5 to 10 years

25.87%

10 to 20 years

6.10%

20 to 30 years

2.09%

More Than 30 years

0.42%

Other

1.55%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.23%

Average Bond Price:

104.78

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

38.71%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

38.71%

Average Maturity:

4.86  Years

Effective Duration:

3.69  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,154.12 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.38

Number of Holdings:

1413

Portfolio Turnover:

40%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

