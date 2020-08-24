AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31,2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.50%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

1.90%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.59%

4) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.71%

5) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 

0.71%

6) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.64%

7) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.58%

8) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.50%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.45%

10) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 0.351%, 1/25/37 

0.41%


Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Credit Default Swaps

29.29%

SUBTOTAL

29.29%

Industrial

Communications - Media

3.45%

Energy

3.27%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.20%

Basic

2.93%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.77%

Capital Goods

2.43%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.12%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.07%

Services

1.77%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.27%

Technology

1.00%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.69%

Transportation - Services

0.55%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.30%

Other Industrial

0.30%

SUBTOTAL

28.12%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.35%

Finance

0.91%

Insurance

0.85%

REITS

0.78%

Brokerage

0.61%

Other Finance

0.48%

SUBTOTAL

5.98%

Utility

Electric

0.60%

SUBTOTAL

0.60%

SUBTOTAL

63.99%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

1.65%

Basic

1.04%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.98%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.86%

Technology

0.74%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.63%

Communications - Media

0.48%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.44%

Transportation - Services

0.38%

Transportation - Airlines

0.36%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.29%

Services

0.27%

Other Industrial

0.19%

Capital Goods

0.18%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

8.55%

Financial Institutions

Banking

5.35%

Insurance

1.98%

REITS

0.44%

Finance

0.37%

Brokerage

0.14%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

8.30%

Credit Default Swaps

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

Utility

Electric

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

17.05%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

10.21%

Credit Default Swaps

0.47%

SUBTOTAL

10.68%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

8.54%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.69%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.58%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.55%

SUBTOTAL

10.36%

Global Governments

8.05%

Interest Rate Futures

7.56%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.64%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.48%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

6.21%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.02%

Technology

0.84%

Capital Goods

0.54%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.53%

Services

0.51%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.25%

Energy

0.20%

Communications - Media

0.16%

Other Industrial

0.13%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08%

Basic

0.05%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

4.61%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.13%

Finance

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

0.25%

Utility

Electric

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

5.05%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.18%

Energy

0.58%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.43%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.41%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.28%

Capital Goods

0.14%

Communications - Media

0.08%

Transportation - Services

0.05%

SUBTOTAL

3.15%

Utility

Electric

0.40%

SUBTOTAL

0.40%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.05%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

3.61%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

1.92%

Total Return Swaps

1.33%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.29%

SUBTOTAL

1.29%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.12%

SUBTOTAL

1.12%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.52%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.29%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.28%

SUBTOTAL

1.09%

Common Stocks

0.64%

Common Stocks

0.28%

SUBTOTAL

0.92%

Energy

Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.53%

SUBTOTAL

0.53%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.38%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.25%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.14%

Industrial

0.09%

Utility

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.25%

Warrants

0.02%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.01%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.12%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

-0.18%

SUBTOTAL

-0.18%

Net Cash Equivalents

Cash

1.82%

Investment Companies

1.38%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

3.18%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-7.26%

Swaps Offsets

-37.31%

SUBTOTAL

-44.57%

Total

100.00%


Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

65.42%

Brazil

4.72%

United Kingdom

2.51%

Mexico

1.61%

Canada

1.59%

Colombia

1.26%

France

1.23%

Netherlands

1.20%

Argentina

1.10%

Egypt

1.05%

Dominican Republic

1.01%

Cayman Islands

0.95%

Italy

0.91%

Switzerland

0.86%

Luxembourg

0.84%

Ukraine

0.81%

Indonesia

0.81%

Russia

0.73%

Spain

0.68%

Bahrain

0.66%

Nigeria

0.57%

Ireland

0.55%

Ivory Coast

0.51%

Kenya

0.48%

Oman

0.47%

South Africa

0.43%

Angola

0.39%

Finland

0.38%

United Arab Emirates

0.38%

Sweden

0.37%

Bermuda

0.35%

Gabon

0.34%

El Salvador

0.30%

Honduras

0.29%

Costa Rica

0.29%

Germany

0.28%

Ecuador

0.28%

Ghana

0.27%

Denmark

0.27%

Zambia

0.26%

Senegal

0.26%

Mongolia

0.25%

Macau

0.23%

Turkey

0.20%

Hong Kong

0.20%

Chile

0.18%

Norway

0.16%

Australia

0.15%

Jamaica

0.14%

Peru

0.11%

Israel

0.11%

China

0.08%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Sri Lanka

0.07%

Guatemala

0.06%

Jordan

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

Morocco

0.05%

Venezuela

0.05%

Lebanon

0.04%

Kuwait

0.04%

Pakistan

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%


Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

98.71%

Japanese Yen

0.73%

Indian Rupee

0.31%

Egypt Pound

0.26%

Indonesian Rupiah

0.26%

Brazilian Real

0.19%

Russian Rubles

0.18%

Nigerian Naira

0.09%

Argentine Peso

0.05%

Mexican Peso

0.05%

Great British Pound

0.02%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chilean Peso

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.01%

Canadian Dollar

-0.09%

Euro

-0.74%

Total Net Assets

100.00%


Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

7.55%

AA

1.46%

A

2.01%

BBB

23.64%

BB

26.12%

B

20.28%

CCC

7.37%

CC

1.63%

C

0.09%

D

0.22%

Not Rated

5.54%

Short Term Investments

1.38%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.12%

N/A

2.83%

Total

100.00%


Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

8.54%

1 to 5 years

54.29%

5 to 10 years

26.20%

10 to 20 years

6.11%

20 to 30 years

3.61%

More Than 30 years

0.30%

Other

0.95%

Total Net Assets

100.00%


Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.74%

Average Bond Price:

101.59

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

45.26%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

45.26%

Average Maturity:

5.57  Years

Effective Duration:

4.77  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,048.79 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.16

Number of Holdings:

1613

Portfolio Turnover:

32%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

