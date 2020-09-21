AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

News provided by

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Sep 21, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.45%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

1.77%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.55%

4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 

0.73%

5) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.70%

6) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.63%

7) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.56%

8) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.50%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.44%

10) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 0.355%, 1/25/37 

0.39%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Credit Default Swaps

29.40%

SUBTOTAL

29.40%

Industrial

Energy

3.50%

Communications - Media

3.31%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.22%

Basic

2.85%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.77%

Capital Goods

2.46%

Services

2.17%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.13%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.38%

Technology

1.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.95%

Transportation - Services

0.54%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.32%

Other Industrial

0.29%

SUBTOTAL

29.28%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.42%

Finance

0.91%

REITS

0.77%

Insurance

0.71%

Brokerage

0.49%

Other Finance

0.45%

SUBTOTAL

5.75%

Utility

Electric

0.59%

SUBTOTAL

0.59%

SUBTOTAL

65.02%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

5.34%

Insurance

1.98%

Finance

0.54%

REITS

0.44%

Brokerage

0.14%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

8.46%

Industrial

Energy

1.50%

Basic

1.00%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.97%

Technology

0.73%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.62%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.53%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.43%

Transportation - Airlines

0.36%

Communications - Media

0.35%

Transportation - Services

0.33%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.29%

Services

0.27%

Other Industrial

0.18%

Capital Goods

0.18%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

7.80%

Utility

Electric

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

16.32%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

10.27%

Credit Default Swaps

0.46%

SUBTOTAL

10.73%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

8.34%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.66%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.56%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.53%

SUBTOTAL

10.09%

Global Governments

7.85%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.65%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.50%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

6.24%

Interest Rate Futures

6.16%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.13%

Technology

0.84%

Capital Goods

0.55%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.53%

Services

0.51%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.25%

Energy

0.20%

Communications - Media

0.16%

Other Industrial

0.13%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08%

Basic

0.05%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

4.73%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.13%

Finance

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

0.25%

Utility

Electric

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

5.17%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.09%

Energy

0.70%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.48%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.41%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.28%

Capital Goods

0.14%

Communications - Media

0.08%

Transportation - Services

0.05%

SUBTOTAL

3.23%

Utility

Electric

0.39%

SUBTOTAL

0.39%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.05%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

3.68%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

1.79%

Total Return Swaps

1.38%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.31%

SUBTOTAL

1.31%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.14%

SUBTOTAL

1.14%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.51%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.28%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.27%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.07%

Common Stocks

0.98%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.52%

SUBTOTAL

0.52%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.37%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.24%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.13%

Industrial

0.09%

Utility

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.23%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.05%

SUBTOTAL

0.05%

Warrants

0.02%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.01%

Options Purchased - Puts

Swaptions

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.12%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

1.08%

Cash

0.87%

Commercial Paper

0.26%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

2.19%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-6.21%

Swaps Offsets

-36.25%

SUBTOTAL

-42.46%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

65.23%

Brazil

4.49%

United Kingdom

2.52%

Mexico

1.62%

Canada

1.61%

Egypt

1.32%

France

1.22%

Netherlands

1.20%

Colombia

1.15%

Argentina

1.14%

Dominican Republic

0.99%

Cayman Islands

0.96%

Italy

0.92%

Switzerland

0.88%

Luxembourg

0.85%

Ukraine

0.82%

Indonesia

0.80%

Russia

0.71%

Spain

0.70%

Bahrain

0.66%

Nigeria

0.57%

Ireland

0.55%

Ivory Coast

0.52%

Kenya

0.48%

Oman

0.46%

South Africa

0.43%

Finland

0.39%

Angola

0.38%

United Arab Emirates

0.37%

Sweden

0.35%

Bermuda

0.35%

Gabon

0.34%

El Salvador

0.31%

Germany

0.30%

Costa Rica

0.29%

Macau

0.29%

Honduras

0.29%

Ecuador

0.28%

Ghana

0.28%

Denmark

0.27%

Senegal

0.27%

Zambia

0.26%

Mongolia

0.25%

Israel

0.22%

Hong Kong

0.20%

Chile

0.18%

Norway

0.16%

Turkey

0.16%

Australia

0.15%

Jamaica

0.14%

Peru

0.11%

China

0.08%

Sri Lanka

0.08%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Guatemala

0.06%

Jordan

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

Venezuela

0.05%

Morocco

0.05%

Kuwait

0.04%

Lebanon

0.04%

Pakistan

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

98.82%

Japanese Yen

0.71%

Indian Rupee

0.31%

Egypt Pound

0.26%

Indonesian Rupiah

0.25%

Russian Rubles

0.19%

Brazilian Real

0.16%

Nigerian Naira

0.09%

Argentine Peso

0.05%

Mexican Peso

0.05%

Great British Pound

0.03%

Colombian Peso

0.02%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

0.01%

Polish Zloty

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chilean Peso

-0.01%

South African Rand

-0.01%

Canadian Dollar

-0.11%

Euro

-0.83%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

6.27%

AA

1.41%

A

1.97%

BBB

22.62%

BB

26.79%

B

21.64%

CCC

7.44%

CC

1.58%

C

0.10%

D

0.27%

Not Rated

5.48%

Short Term Investments

1.34%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.12%

N/A

3.21%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

8.58%

1 to 5 years

55.98%

5 to 10 years

24.44%

10 to 20 years

6.09%

20 to 30 years

3.50%

More Than 30 years

0.40%

Other

1.01%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.68%

Average Bond Price:

102.3

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

44.88%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

44.88%

Average Maturity:

5.48  Years

Effective Duration:

4.45  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,065.02 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.35

Number of Holdings:

1522

Portfolio Turnover:

32%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com