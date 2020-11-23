AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Nov 23, 2020, 16:16 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31,2020.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.47%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

1.70%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.56%

4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41 

0.84%

5) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.72%

6) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.65%

7) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.55%

8) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.51%

9) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.50%

10) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.44%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

3.31%

Energy

3.19%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.92%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.80%

Basic

2.67%

Capital Goods

2.48%

Services

2.36%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.15%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.04%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.66%

Technology

1.59%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

1.45%

Transportation - Services

0.55%

Other Industrial

0.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.31%

Transportation - Airlines

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

29.99%

Credit Default Swaps

28.85%

SUBTOTAL

28.85%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.41%

Finance

0.93%

Insurance

0.80%

REITS

0.78%

Brokerage

0.48%

Other Finance

0.44%

SUBTOTAL

5.84%

Utility

Electric

0.55%

SUBTOTAL

0.55%

SUBTOTAL

65.23%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

5.40%

Insurance

2.00%

Finance

0.63%

REITS

0.45%

Brokerage

0.14%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

8.64%

Industrial

Energy

1.47%

Basic

0.98%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.93%

Technology

0.74%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.74%

Transportation - Airlines

0.49%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.41%

Transportation - Services

0.35%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.29%

Capital Goods

0.18%

Other Industrial

0.16%

Services

0.13%

Communications - Media

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

7.00%

Utility

Electric

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

15.70%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

10.81%

Credit Default Swaps

0.48%

SUBTOTAL

11.29%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

8.40%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.66%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.55%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.51%

SUBTOTAL

10.12%

Global Governments

7.56%

Interest Rate Futures

6.24%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.63%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.30%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

6.02%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.90%

Technology

0.77%

Capital Goods

0.55%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.53%

Services

0.53%

Communications - Media

0.33%

Energy

0.20%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.16%

Other Industrial

0.13%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.10%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08%

Basic

0.05%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

4.55%

Utility

Electric

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

0.19%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.13%

Finance

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

0.16%

SUBTOTAL

4.90%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.30%

Energy

0.66%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.47%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.43%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.29%

Capital Goods

0.23%

Communications - Media

0.08%

Transportation - Services

0.05%

SUBTOTAL

3.51%

Utility

Electric

0.40%

SUBTOTAL

0.40%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.07%

Banking

0.05%

SUBTOTAL

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

4.03%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

1.70%

Total Return Swaps

1.36%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.32%

SUBTOTAL

1.32%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.22%

SUBTOTAL

1.22%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.50%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.28%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.28%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.07%

Common Stocks

1.06%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.52%

SUBTOTAL

0.52%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.37%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.23%

Industrial

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.33%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.24%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.16%

SUBTOTAL

0.16%

Warrants

0.03%

Options Purchased - Puts

Swaptions

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.05%

Net Cash Equivalents

Cash

2.18%

Investment Companies

0.64%

Governments - Treasuries

0.28%

Foreign Currency

-0.03%

SUBTOTAL

3.07%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-6.40%

Swaps Offsets

-37.12%

SUBTOTAL

-43.52%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

64.84%

Brazil

4.47%

United Kingdom

2.69%

Mexico

1.68%

Canada

1.62%

Egypt

1.34%

France

1.14%

Colombia

1.11%

Dominican Republic

1.03%

Indonesia

0.98%

Cayman Islands

0.97%

Netherlands

0.94%

Italy

0.92%

Argentina

0.89%

Switzerland

0.89%

Luxembourg

0.83%

Nigeria

0.82%

Ukraine

0.80%

Bahrain

0.76%

Spain

0.67%

Russia

0.67%

Ivory Coast

0.60%

Ireland

0.56%

South Africa

0.53%

Kenya

0.51%

Oman

0.47%

Bermuda

0.43%

Gabon

0.42%

Senegal

0.40%

Finland

0.39%

Ghana

0.37%

Angola

0.36%

Sweden

0.34%

Germany

0.30%

Honduras

0.30%

Ecuador

0.29%

Zambia

0.28%

Macau

0.28%

El Salvador

0.27%

Denmark

0.27%

Costa Rica

0.26%

Israel

0.22%

Hong Kong

0.19%

Turkey

0.19%

Chile

0.19%

Mongolia

0.18%

Norway

0.16%

Australia

0.15%

Jamaica

0.14%

Peru

0.13%

Japan

0.10%

China

0.08%

Kazakhstan

0.08%

Venezuela

0.07%

Guatemala

0.06%

Jordan

0.06%

United Arab Emirates

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

Morocco

0.05%

Sri Lanka

0.05%

Kuwait

0.04%

Lebanon

0.03%

Pakistan

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

101.22%

Egypt Pound

0.28%

Nigerian Naira

0.06%

Great British Pound

0.03%

Argentine Peso

0.02%

Indian Rupee

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Canadian Dollar

-0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01%

Polish Zloty

-0.01%

Brazilian Real

-0.05%

Colombian Peso

-0.06%

Australian Dollar

-0.25%

New Zealand Dollar

-0.25%

Russian Rubles

-0.26%

Euro

-0.72%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

7.15%

AA

1.04%

A

1.35%

BBB

22.46%

BB

26.49%

B

22.11%

CCC

8.34%

CC

0.67%

C

0.11%

D

0.37%

Not Rated

5.82%

Short Term Investments

0.92%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.05%

N/A

3.22%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

4.56%

1 to 5 years

56.13%

5 to 10 years

26.87%

10 to 20 years

7.01%

20 to 30 years

3.91%

More Than 30 years

0.43%

Other

1.09%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.64%

Average Bond Price:

101.63

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

29.61%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

29.61%

Average Maturity:

5.92  Years

Effective Duration:

4.47  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,044.48 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.11

Number of Holdings:

1507

Portfolio Turnover:

32%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.