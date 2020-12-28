AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

News provided by

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Dec 28, 2020, 16:16 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30,2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.35%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/23 

1.79%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.48%

4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41 

0.86%

5) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.63%

6) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.56%

7) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.53%

8) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.50%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.42%

10) First Quantum Minerals Ltd.  7.25%, 4/01/23 

0.39%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

3.57%

Communications - Media

3.32%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.87%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.77%

Basic

2.57%

Capital Goods

2.50%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.46%

Services

2.32%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.02%

Technology

1.70%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.68%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

1.57%

Transportation - Services

0.54%

Other Industrial

0.35%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.32%

Transportation - Airlines

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

30.73%

Credit Default Swaps

28.90%

SUBTOTAL

28.90%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.35%

Finance

0.90%

REITS

0.77%

Insurance

0.77%

Brokerage

0.48%

Other Finance

0.44%

SUBTOTAL

5.71%

Utility

Electric

0.55%

SUBTOTAL

0.55%

SUBTOTAL

65.89%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

5.28%

Insurance

1.97%

Finance

0.98%

REITS

0.44%

Brokerage

0.13%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

8.82%

Industrial

Energy

1.45%

Basic

0.96%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.92%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.74%

Technology

0.72%

Transportation - Airlines

0.49%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.40%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.27%

Capital Goods

0.19%

Other Industrial

0.16%

Services

0.12%

Communications - Media

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

6.54%

Utility

Electric

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

15.42%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

10.96%

Credit Default Swaps

0.47%

SUBTOTAL

11.43%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

7.99%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.62%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.52%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.47%

SUBTOTAL

9.60%

Global Governments

6.60%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.72%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.20%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

6.00%

Interest Rate Futures

5.89%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.87%

Technology

0.74%

Capital Goods

0.54%

Services

0.52%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.51%

Communications - Media

0.31%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.16%

Other Industrial

0.13%

Energy

0.12%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.10%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08%

Basic

0.05%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

4.34%

Utility

Electric

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

0.18%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

4.65%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.52%

Energy

0.70%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.47%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.43%

Capital Goods

0.24%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.23%

Communications - Media

0.08%

Transportation - Services

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

3.71%

Utility

Electric

0.39%

SUBTOTAL

0.39%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.07%

Banking

0.05%

SUBTOTAL

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

4.22%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

1.79%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.42%

SUBTOTAL

1.42%

Total Return Swaps

1.42%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.33%

SUBTOTAL

1.33%

Common Stocks

1.30%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.47%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.27%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.26%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

1.01%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.51%

SUBTOTAL

0.51%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.32%

Preferred Stocks

Financial Institutions

0.22%

Industrial

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.32%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.25%

Warrants

0.03%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.05%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

-0.31%

SUBTOTAL

-0.31%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

1.36%

Cash

0.78%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

2.12%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-5.89%

Swaps Offsets

-35.27%

SUBTOTAL

-41.16%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

65.05%

Brazil

4.53%

United Kingdom

2.68%

Mexico

1.76%

Canada

1.72%

Colombia

1.13%

France

1.11%

Egypt

1.06%

Dominican Republic

1.02%

Cayman Islands

0.97%

Netherlands

0.92%

Italy

0.91%

Argentina

0.91%

Switzerland

0.88%

Nigeria

0.85%

Luxembourg

0.84%

Ukraine

0.82%

Ivory Coast

0.76%

Bahrain

0.75%

Russia

0.67%

Spain

0.65%

South Africa

0.57%

Ireland

0.55%

Zambia

0.54%

Kenya

0.50%

Oman

0.46%

Gabon

0.44%

Senegal

0.42%

Bermuda

0.41%

Angola

0.39%

Finland

0.38%

Ghana

0.38%

Sweden

0.35%

Germany

0.30%

El Salvador

0.29%

Honduras

0.28%

Macau

0.28%

Ecuador

0.27%

Denmark

0.27%

Costa Rica

0.27%

Indonesia

0.26%

Israel

0.22%

Hong Kong

0.19%

Turkey

0.19%

Chile

0.18%

Mongolia

0.17%

Norway

0.16%

Peru

0.16%

Australia

0.14%

Jamaica

0.14%

Japan

0.11%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.11%

China

0.08%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Venezuela

0.07%

Guatemala

0.06%

Jordan

0.06%

United Arab Emirates

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

Morocco

0.05%

Kuwait

0.04%

Lebanon

0.03%

Sri Lanka

0.03%

Pakistan

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

100.14%

Russian Rubles

0.49%

Egypt Pound

0.26%

Indonesian Rupiah

0.19%

Great British Pound

0.04%

Nigerian Naira

0.04%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

0.01%

Taiwan New Dollar

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

-0.01%

South African Rand

-0.01%

Brazilian Real

-0.06%

Colombian Peso

-0.06%

Euro

-1.05%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

5.40%

AA

0.95%

A

1.30%

BBB

21.57%

BB

27.17%

B

24.11%

CCC

8.41%

CC

0.54%

C

0.11%

D

0.58%

Not Rated

5.56%

Short Term Investments

1.36%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.05%

N/A

2.99%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

6.97%

1 to 5 years

58.50%

5 to 10 years

22.19%

10 to 20 years

6.67%

20 to 30 years

4.03%

More Than 30 years

0.31%

Other

1.33%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.60%

Average Bond Price:

104.56

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

43.27%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

43.27%

Average Maturity:

5.50  Years

Effective Duration:

4.35  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,098.26 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.74

Number of Holdings:

1510

Portfolio Turnover:

32%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com