AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

News provided by

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Mar 29, 2021, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2021.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

1.83%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.29%

3) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41 

0.78%

4) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.62%

5) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.54%

6) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.53%

7) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.49%

8) Oman Government International Bond  4.125%, 1/17/23 

0.39%

9) First Quantum Minerals Ltd.  7.25%, 4/01/23 

0.39%

10) Petroleos Mexicanos  5.95%, 1/28/31 

0.39%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

6.64%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.73%

Communications - Media

3.47%

Basic

2.90%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.49%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.44%

Capital Goods

2.30%

Services

2.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.05%

Technology

2.04%

Communications - Telecommunications

1.88%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

1.83%

Transportation - Services

0.55%

Other Industrial

0.33%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.17%

Transportation - Airlines

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

35.11%

Credit Default Swaps

26.50%

SUBTOTAL

26.50%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.22%

Finance

1.17%

REITS

0.98%

Insurance

0.90%

Other Finance

0.44%

Brokerage

0.33%

SUBTOTAL

6.04%

Utility

Electric

0.55%

SUBTOTAL

0.55%

SUBTOTAL

68.20%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

10.73%

Credit Default Swaps

0.46%

SUBTOTAL

11.19%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.34%

Insurance

1.43%

Finance

0.34%

REITS

0.24%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

6.37%

Industrial

Basic

0.84%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.60%

Transportation - Airlines

0.58%

Energy

0.52%

Technology

0.26%

Capital Goods

0.20%

Other Industrial

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.06%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.06%

Communications - Media

0.05%

Services

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

3.51%

SUBTOTAL

9.88%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

7.65%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.58%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.49%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.44%

SUBTOTAL

9.16%

Interest Rate Futures

8.48%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.29%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.25%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

5.63%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.07%

Technology

0.98%

Services

0.55%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.48%

Capital Goods

0.47%

Communications - Media

0.31%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.30%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.29%

Energy

0.27%

Other Industrial

0.26%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08%

Transportation - Airlines

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

5.27%

Utility

Electric

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

0.18%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

5.58%

Global Governments

5.47%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.74%

Energy

0.83%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.60%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.42%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.32%

Capital Goods

0.23%

Communications - Media

0.08%

Transportation - Services

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

4.26%

Utility

Electric

0.38%

SUBTOTAL

0.38%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.06%

Other Finance

0.04%

Insurance

0.04%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.16%

SUBTOTAL

4.80%

Interest Rate Swaps

2.75%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.59%

SUBTOTAL

1.59%

Common Stocks

1.55%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.46%

SUBTOTAL

1.46%

Total Return Swaps

0.99%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.43%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.27%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.25%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.96%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.28%

Financial Institutions

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

0.51%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.49%

SUBTOTAL

0.49%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.33%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.24%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

0.22%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

0.08%

Warrants

0.08%

Equity Futures

Equity Index Futures

-0.07%

SUBTOTAL

-0.07%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.16%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

4.06%

Governments - Treasuries

0.34%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

Cash

-0.19%

SUBTOTAL

4.19%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-8.50%

Swaps Offsets

-35.10%

SUBTOTAL

-43.60%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

67.43%

United Kingdom

2.70%

Brazil

2.62%

Mexico

1.99%

Canada

1.78%

Egypt

1.36%

Luxembourg

1.09%

Colombia

1.07%

Cayman Islands

1.00%

Dominican Republic

0.98%

Switzerland

0.86%

Argentina

0.82%

Nigeria

0.81%

Ukraine

0.79%

Italy

0.76%

France

0.74%

Bahrain

0.73%

Russia

0.65%

Ivory Coast

0.62%

Spain

0.60%

Oman

0.59%

Zambia

0.53%

Kenya

0.50%

Sweden

0.47%

Netherlands

0.46%

Gabon

0.43%

Ghana

0.43%

Angola

0.42%

South Africa

0.40%

Turkey

0.40%

Finland

0.39%

Senegal

0.39%

Macau

0.37%

Germany

0.34%

El Salvador

0.31%

Costa Rica

0.30%

Peru

0.28%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.28%

Denmark

0.26%

Indonesia

0.25%

Honduras

0.25%

Jamaica

0.23%

Ecuador

0.23%

Hong Kong

0.23%

Israel

0.22%

India

0.21%

Chile

0.18%

Mongolia

0.17%

Ireland

0.14%

Australia

0.13%

Japan

0.11%

Bermuda

0.11%

Venezuela

0.07%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Jordan

0.06%

Guatemala

0.06%

United Arab Emirates

0.06%

Iraq

0.05%

Morocco

0.05%

Kuwait

0.04%

Lebanon

0.03%

China

0.03%

Sri Lanka

0.02%

Pakistan

0.02%

Belgium

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

98.19%

Brazilian Real

0.49%

Russian Rubles

0.48%

South African Rand

0.48%

Egypt Pound

0.42%

Mexican Peso

0.23%

New Turkish Lira

0.22%

Canadian Dollar

0.04%

Great British Pound

0.04%

Nigerian Naira

0.02%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

0.01%

Taiwan New Dollar

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

South Korean Won

-0.01%

Singapore Dollar

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.11%

Euro

-0.52%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

3.95%

AA

0.83%

A

0.82%

BBB

16.45%

BB

28.53%

B

25.94%

CCC

9.75%

CC

0.28%

C

0.10%

D

0.75%

Not Rated

5.59%

Short Term Investments

4.40%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.16%

N/A

2.77%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

9.28%

1 to 5 years

57.02%

5 to 10 years

21.44%

10 to 20 years

6.17%

20 to 30 years

3.57%

More Than 30 years

0.89%

Other

1.63%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.35%

Average Bond Price:

103.71

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

40.87%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

40.87%

Average Maturity:

5.69  Years

Effective Duration:

4.46  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,110.13 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.87

Number of Holdings:

1687

Portfolio Turnover:

32%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com