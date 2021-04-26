AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of March 31,2021.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.




Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

1.83%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.28%

3) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41 

0.68%

4) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.63%

5) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.53%

6) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.48%

7) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.45%

8) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  5.50%, 4/01/28 

0.40%

9) Vine Oil & Gas LP/Vine Oil & Gas Finance Corp.  8.75%, 4/15/23 

0.40%

10) Oman Government International Bond  4.125%, 1/17/23 

0.40%


Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

6.80%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.98%

Communications - Media

3.44%

Basic

3.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.65%

Capital Goods

2.54%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.54%

Technology

2.52%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.48%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.21%

Services

2.18%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.92%

Transportation - Services

0.50%

Transportation - Airlines

0.35%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.35%

Other Industrial

0.32%

SUBTOTAL

37.83%

Credit Default Swaps

25.14%

SUBTOTAL

25.14%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.22%

Finance

1.27%

REITS

0.97%

Insurance

0.83%

Other Finance

0.44%

Brokerage

0.33%

SUBTOTAL

6.06%

Utility

Electric

0.49%

Other Utility

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

0.63%

SUBTOTAL

69.66%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.33%

Insurance

1.44%

Finance

0.35%

REITS

0.24%

Brokerage

0.12%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

6.50%

Industrial

Basic

0.79%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.66%

Transportation - Airlines

0.59%

Energy

0.53%

Technology

0.25%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.24%

Capital Goods

0.20%

Other Industrial

0.20%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.06%

Communications - Media

0.05%

Services

0.02%

Transportation - Services

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

3.71%

SUBTOTAL

10.21%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

7.54%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.57%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.48%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.43%

SUBTOTAL

9.02%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

8.52%

Credit Default Swaps

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

8.75%

Interest Rate Futures

7.16%

Global Governments

5.41%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.15%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.12%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

5.36%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.09%

Technology

0.87%

Services

0.54%

Capital Goods

0.47%

Other Industrial

0.32%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.30%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.29%

Energy

0.28%

Communications - Media

0.25%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.21%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

4.89%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

0.22%

Utility

Electric

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

0.18%

SUBTOTAL

5.29%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.73%

Energy

0.91%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.62%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.38%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.34%

Capital Goods

0.26%

Communications - Media

0.08%

SUBTOTAL

4.32%

Utility

Electric

0.39%

SUBTOTAL

0.39%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.06%

Insurance

0.04%

Other Finance

0.03%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.15%

SUBTOTAL

4.86%

Interest Rate Swaps

2.73%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.63%

SUBTOTAL

1.63%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.54%

SUBTOTAL

1.54%

Common Stocks

1.32%

Total Return Swaps

0.97%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.44%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.27%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.24%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.96%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.29%

Financial Institutions

0.24%

SUBTOTAL

0.53%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.48%

SUBTOTAL

0.48%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.33%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.24%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

0.13%

Warrants

0.07%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

0.03%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.06%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

4.33%

Cash

0.39%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

4.70%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-7.42%

Swaps Offsets

-33.90%

SUBTOTAL

-41.32%

Total

100.00%


Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

69.76%

United Kingdom

2.70%

Mexico

2.01%

Brazil

1.96%

Canada

1.89%

Luxembourg

1.10%

Colombia

1.06%

Cayman Islands

1.00%

Egypt

0.96%

Switzerland

0.85%

Nigeria

0.80%

Italy

0.75%

Ukraine

0.74%

France

0.74%

Argentina

0.72%

Bahrain

0.68%

Dominican Republic

0.68%

Russia

0.64%

Oman

0.60%

Spain

0.59%

Ivory Coast

0.55%

Zambia

0.53%

Kenya

0.49%

Finland

0.48%

Sweden

0.47%

Netherlands

0.46%

Ghana

0.41%

Angola

0.38%

Macau

0.37%

Senegal

0.37%

Germany

0.34%

Gabon

0.33%

Turkey

0.31%

El Salvador

0.31%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.29%

Australia

0.28%

Peru

0.27%

Denmark

0.26%

Jamaica

0.25%

Indonesia

0.25%

Hong Kong

0.25%

Ecuador

0.24%

Israel

0.22%

India

0.21%

Chile

0.17%

Ireland

0.15%

South Africa

0.15%

Honduras

0.15%

Costa Rica

0.13%

Japan

0.11%

Bermuda

0.10%

Venezuela

0.07%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Jordan

0.06%

United Arab Emirates

0.06%

Morocco

0.05%

Kuwait

0.04%

China

0.03%

Sri Lanka

0.03%

Lebanon

0.03%

Pakistan

0.02%

Belgium

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%


Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

101.76%

Russian Rubles

0.47%

Egypt Pound

0.43%

Canadian Dollar

0.14%

Great British Pound

0.05%

Argentine Peso

0.02%

Nigerian Naira

0.02%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

0.01%

Mexican Peso

-0.01%

Polish Zloty

-0.01%

New Turkish Lira

-0.05%

Colombian Peso

-0.12%

Euro

-0.52%

Brazilian Real

-2.20%

Total Net Assets

100.00%


Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

4.32%

AA

0.78%

A

0.82%

BBB

16.46%

BB

29.27%

B

26.10%

CCC

9.34%

CC

0.31%

C

0.10%

D

0.75%

Not Rated

5.51%

Short Term Investments

4.33%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.06%

N/A

1.97%

Total

100.00%


Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

11.06%

1 to 5 years

54.15%

5 to 10 years

23.31%

10 to 20 years

6.17%

20 to 30 years

3.30%

More Than 30 years

0.62%

Other

1.39%

Total Net Assets

100.00%


Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.19%

Average Bond Price:

103.02

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.00%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

38.65%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

38.65%

Average Maturity:

5.40  Years

Effective Duration:

4.32  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,101.62 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.78

Number of Holdings:

1776

Portfolio Turnover:

32%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

  

