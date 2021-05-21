AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30,2021.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

1.81%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.27%

3) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41 

0.72%

4) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.63%

5) Altice France SA  5.125%, 7/15/29 

0.56%

6) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.50%

7) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.48%

8) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 

0.46%

9) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.44%

10) Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.  5.50%, 4/01/28 

0.42%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

6.69%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

4.67%

Communications - Media

4.25%

Basic

3.13%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.76%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.68%

Technology

2.63%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.58%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.52%

Capital Goods

2.45%

Services

2.17%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.53%

Transportation - Services

0.50%

Transportation - Airlines

0.48%

Other Industrial

0.30%

SUBTOTAL

40.48%

Credit Default Swaps

22.95%

SUBTOTAL

22.95%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.47%

Finance

1.61%

REITS

0.98%

Insurance

0.84%

Other Finance

0.44%

Brokerage

0.33%

SUBTOTAL

6.67%

Utility

Electric

0.49%

Other Utility

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

0.63%

SUBTOTAL

70.73%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.25%

Insurance

1.44%

Finance

0.48%

REITS

0.14%

Brokerage

0.12%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

6.45%

Industrial

Basic

0.68%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.66%

Transportation - Airlines

0.56%

Energy

0.53%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.24%

Technology

0.24%

Capital Goods

0.20%

Other Industrial

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Communications - Media

0.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05%

Services

0.02%

Transportation - Services

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

3.54%

SUBTOTAL

9.99%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

7.36%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.55%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.46%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.41%

SUBTOTAL

8.78%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

8.53%

Credit Default Swaps

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

8.76%

Interest Rate Futures

6.46%

Global Governments

5.36%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.00%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.11%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

5.20%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.09%

Technology

0.86%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.46%

Capital Goods

0.37%

Other Industrial

0.31%

Energy

0.27%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.27%

Services

0.26%

Communications - Media

0.25%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.21%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

4.61%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.22%

Other Finance

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

0.25%

Utility

Electric

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

5.03%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.68%

Energy

0.92%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.62%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.38%

Capital Goods

0.30%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.26%

Communications - Media

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

4.23%

Utility

Electric

0.38%

SUBTOTAL

0.38%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.06%

Insurance

0.04%

Other Finance

0.03%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.15%

SUBTOTAL

4.76%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.63%

SUBTOTAL

1.63%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.55%

SUBTOTAL

1.55%

Common Stocks

1.48%

Total Return Swaps

0.99%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.40%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.27%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.24%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.92%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.29%

Financial Institutions

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.39%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.33%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.23%

Warrants

0.08%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.02%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.06%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

2.07%

Cash

0.93%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

2.98%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-6.59%

Swaps Offsets

-29.02%

SUBTOTAL

-35.61%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

69.15%

United Kingdom

2.45%

Canada

2.09%

Mexico

1.82%

Brazil

1.73%

France

1.46%

Luxembourg

1.19%

Colombia

1.03%

Cayman Islands

1.00%

Egypt

0.97%

Switzerland

0.86%

Nigeria

0.82%

Argentina

0.76%

Italy

0.75%

Ukraine

0.73%

Bahrain

0.68%

Dominican Republic

0.68%

Russia

0.64%

Spain

0.60%

Oman

0.60%

Ivory Coast

0.57%

Zambia

0.53%

Kenya

0.50%

Finland

0.48%

Sweden

0.47%

Netherlands

0.46%

Ghana

0.41%

Angola

0.40%

Senegal

0.38%

Macau

0.37%

Gabon

0.34%

Germany

0.32%

El Salvador

0.32%

Bermuda

0.30%

Jamaica

0.30%

Australia

0.29%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.29%

Denmark

0.26%

Peru

0.26%

Indonesia

0.25%

Hong Kong

0.25%

Israel

0.22%

India

0.21%

Turkey

0.18%

Chile

0.17%

Ecuador

0.17%

China

0.17%

Ireland

0.16%

South Africa

0.15%

Costa Rica

0.13%

Honduras

0.11%

Japan

0.11%

Venezuela

0.07%

Kazakhstan

0.07%

Jordan

0.06%

United Arab Emirates

0.06%

Morocco

0.05%

Kuwait

0.04%

Lebanon

0.03%

Sri Lanka

0.03%

Pakistan

0.02%

Belgium

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

100.07%

Russian Rubles

0.47%

Canadian Dollar

0.14%

Great British Pound

0.06%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

South Korean Won

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Norwegian Krone

0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chilean Peso

-0.01%

Japanese Yen

-0.01%

Mexican Peso

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.12%

Euro

-0.62%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

3.80%

AA

0.73%

A

0.81%

BBB

16.32%

BB

30.55%

B

26.53%

CCC

9.30%

CC

0.22%

C

0.13%

D

0.64%

Not Rated

5.60%

Short Term Investments

2.07%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.06%

N/A

3.36%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

8.19%

1 to 5 years

56.62%

5 to 10 years

23.71%

10 to 20 years

5.93%

20 to 30 years

3.37%

More Than 30 years

0.62%

Other

1.56%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.21%

Average Bond Price:

103.89

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

0.00%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

30.16%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

30.16%

Average Maturity:

5.46  Years

Effective Duration:

4.32  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,116.76 Million

Net Asset Value:

$12.95

Number of Holdings:

1676

Portfolio Turnover:

32%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

