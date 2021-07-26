AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2021.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

1.80%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.26%

3) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  0.125%, 7/09/30 - 7/09/41 

0.71%

4) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 

0.70%

5) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.62%

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc.  4.00%, 7/15/28 

0.60%

7) Altice France SA/France  5.125%, 7/15/29 

0.56%

8) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.47%

9) Vistra Operations Co. LLC  4.375%, 5/01/29 

0.46%

10) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.44%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

6.88%

Communications - Media

5.28%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

5.04%

Communications - Telecommunications

3.58%

Basic

3.40%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.69%

Services

2.64%

Technology

2.54%

Capital Goods

2.54%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.54%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.44%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.64%

Transportation - Services

0.51%

Transportation - Airlines

0.44%

Other Industrial

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

43.50%

Credit Default Swaps

22.10%

SUBTOTAL

22.10%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.48%

Finance

1.63%

REITS

1.13%

Insurance

0.83%

Other Finance

0.44%

Brokerage

0.30%

SUBTOTAL

6.81%

Utility

Electric

1.17%

Other Utility

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

1.31%

SUBTOTAL

73.72%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.20%

Insurance

1.45%

Finance

0.50%

Brokerage

0.12%

REITS

0.12%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

6.41%

Industrial

Basic

0.72%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.63%

Transportation - Airlines

0.50%

Energy

0.49%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.37%

Technology

0.31%

Capital Goods

0.21%

Other Industrial

0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Communications - Media

0.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.04%

Services

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

3.64%

SUBTOTAL

10.05%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

7.67%

Credit Default Swaps

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

7.90%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

6.50%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.52%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.43%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.39%

SUBTOTAL

7.84%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.05%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.97%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

5.04%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.95%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.66%

Technology

0.63%

Capital Goods

0.54%

Other Industrial

0.31%

Energy

0.27%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24%

Services

0.23%

Communications - Media

0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.21%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.07%

SUBTOTAL

4.52%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

0.22%

Utility

Electric

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

4.91%

Interest Rate Futures

4.39%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.42%

Energy

0.76%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.61%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.40%

Capital Goods

0.35%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.16%

Communications - Media

0.07%

Services

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

3.80%

Utility

Electric

0.40%

SUBTOTAL

0.40%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.06%

Insurance

0.04%

Other Finance

0.02%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

4.34%

Global Governments

3.98%

Common Stocks

1.75%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.72%

SUBTOTAL

1.72%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.35%

SUBTOTAL

1.35%

Total Return Swaps

0.94%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.29%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.27%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.22%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.79%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.34%

Financial Institutions

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.44%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.34%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.23%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

Warrants

0.07%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.06%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

2.59%

Cash

0.11%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

2.68%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-4.29%

Swaps Offsets

-28.27%

SUBTOTAL

-32.56%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

71.68%

United Kingdom

2.65%

Canada

2.27%

Mexico

1.57%

France

1.41%

Luxembourg

1.23%

Brazil

1.18%

Cayman Islands

0.98%

Egypt

0.96%

Switzerland

0.85%

Spain

0.85%

Nigeria

0.80%

Argentina

0.75%

Ukraine

0.74%

Italy

0.74%

Bahrain

0.67%

Dominican Republic

0.67%

Oman

0.57%

Ivory Coast

0.56%

Zambia

0.52%

Colombia

0.52%

Finland

0.46%

Netherlands

0.45%

Sweden

0.44%

Ghana

0.41%

Angola

0.39%

Germany

0.38%

Peru

0.37%

Macau

0.36%

Senegal

0.35%

Gabon

0.34%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.29%

Australia

0.29%

El Salvador

0.28%

Denmark

0.25%

Indonesia

0.25%

Jamaica

0.24%

Hong Kong

0.24%

Israel

0.22%

Bermuda

0.21%

India

0.20%

Kenya

0.19%

China

0.18%

Turkey

0.17%

Ecuador

0.17%

South Africa

0.15%

Chile

0.13%

Japan

0.11%

Venezuela

0.07%

Ireland

0.07%

Panama

0.06%

Kuwait

0.04%

Morocco

0.04%

Belgium

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

100.41%

Canadian Dollar

0.06%

Great British Pound

0.06%

Norwegian Krone

0.02%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

Indian Rupee

0.01%

South Korean Won

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Russian Rubles

0.01%

Brazilian Real

-0.01%

Japanese Yen

-0.01%

Mexican Peso

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.09%

Euro

-0.48%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

3.33%

AA

0.64%

A

0.80%

BBB

14.62%

BB

33.26%

B

26.36%

CCC

9.55%

CC

0.21%

C

0.16%

D

0.20%

Not Rated

4.93%

Short Term Investments

2.59%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.06%

N/A

3.41%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

9.31%

1 to 5 years

55.68%

5 to 10 years

23.31%

10 to 20 years

5.89%

20 to 30 years

3.57%

More Than 30 years

0.43%

Other

1.81%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.03%

Average Bond Price:

104.28

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

28.15%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

28.15%

Average Maturity:

5.56  Years

Effective Duration:

4.29  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,128.26 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.08

Number of Holdings:

1723

Portfolio Turnover:

51%



* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.









The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

