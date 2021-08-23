AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2021.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27

1.82% 2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28

1.28% 3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp. 4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 0.71% 4) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27 0.62% 5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 7/15/28

0.60% 6) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 7/15/29 0.56% 7) Nigeria Government International Bond 7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 0.47% 8) Vistra Operations Co. LLC 4.375%, 5/01/29 0.47% 9) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 1.125%, 7/09/35 0.46% 10) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 0.44%





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy

6.86% Communications - Media

5.48% Consumer Non-Cyclical

5.20% Communications - Telecommunications

3.74% Basic

3.31% Services

3.24% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.87% Technology

2.75% Capital Goods

2.64% Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.53% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.50% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.15% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.65% Transportation - Services

0.55% Transportation - Airlines

0.47% Other Industrial

0.19% SUBTOTAL

45.13% Credit Default Swaps

21.93% SUBTOTAL

21.93% Financial Institutions



Banking

2.52% Finance

1.88% REITS

1.24% Insurance

0.88% Brokerage

0.29% Other Finance

0.24% SUBTOTAL

7.05% Utility



Electric

1.19% Other Utility

0.14% SUBTOTAL

1.33% SUBTOTAL

75.44% Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

4.24% Insurance

1.73% Finance

0.50% Brokerage

0.12% REITS

0.12% Other Finance

0.02% SUBTOTAL

6.73% Industrial



Basic

0.66% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.64% Energy

0.49% Transportation - Airlines

0.45% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.38% Technology

0.32% Capital Goods

0.21% Other Industrial

0.17% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11% Communications - Media

0.05% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.04% Services

0.02% SUBTOTAL

3.54% SUBTOTAL

10.27% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

6.39% Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.51% Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.44% Agency Fixed Rate

0.38% SUBTOTAL

7.72% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

7.46% Credit Default Swaps

0.23% SUBTOTAL

7.69% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

4.04% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.98% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02% SUBTOTAL

5.04% Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.00% Communications - Telecommunications

0.71% Technology

0.63% Capital Goods

0.54% Energy

0.26% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24% Communications - Media

0.21% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.21% Other Industrial

0.19% Services

0.18% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.04% SUBTOTAL

4.40% Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.22% SUBTOTAL

0.22% Utility



Electric

0.17% SUBTOTAL

0.17% SUBTOTAL

4.79% Interest Rate Futures

4.57% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.46% Energy

0.76% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.62% Communications - Telecommunications

0.40% Capital Goods

0.35% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.16% Communications - Media

0.07% Services

0.03% SUBTOTAL

3.85% Utility



Electric

0.36% SUBTOTAL

0.36% Financial Institutions



Banking

0.05% Insurance

0.04% Other Finance

0.02% Finance

0.02% SUBTOTAL

0.13% SUBTOTAL

4.34% Global Governments

4.04% Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

1.83% SUBTOTAL

1.83% Common Stocks

1.75% Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.31% SUBTOTAL

1.31% Total Return Swaps

0.95% Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.27% Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.22% Autos - Fixed Rate

0.17% Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01% SUBTOTAL

0.67% Preferred Stocks



Industrial

0.34% Financial Institutions

0.10% SUBTOTAL

0.44% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.34% Inflation-Linked Securities

0.22% Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.14% SUBTOTAL

0.14% Warrants

0.06% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.14% Net Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies

1.18% Foreign Currency

-0.02% SUBTOTAL

1.16% Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-4.34% Swaps Offsets

-28.29% SUBTOTAL

-32.63% Total

100.00%





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

72.13% United Kingdom

3.21% Canada

2.21% Mexico

1.53% France

1.48% Brazil

1.23% Luxembourg

1.17% Egypt

0.95% Spain

0.94% Switzerland

0.85% Nigeria

0.80% Argentina

0.77% Italy

0.75% Ukraine

0.73% Dominican Republic

0.67% Bahrain

0.67% Germany

0.59% Ivory Coast

0.56% Oman

0.55% Zambia

0.52% Colombia

0.50% Finland

0.48% Sweden

0.44% Ghana

0.40% Angola

0.39% Netherlands

0.39% Macau

0.36% Senegal

0.36% Gabon

0.34% Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.30% Australia

0.29% El Salvador

0.27% Denmark

0.25% Jamaica

0.24% Indonesia

0.24% Hong Kong

0.24% Israel

0.23% Peru

0.22% India

0.20% China

0.18% Ecuador

0.18% Turkey

0.17% Bermuda

0.16% South Africa

0.15% Chile

0.13% Japan

0.11% Trinidad & Tobago

0.08% Venezuela

0.07% Ireland

0.07% Panama

0.06% Guatemala

0.04% Kuwait

0.04% Morocco

0.04% Cayman Islands

0.02% Belgium

0.02% Czech Republic

0.02% Norway

0.01% Total Investments

100.00%





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % United States Dollar

100.00% Canadian Dollar

0.11% Great British Pound

0.06% Norwegian Krone

0.02% Argentine Peso

0.01% Indonesian Rupiah

0.01% Malaysian Ringgit

0.01% Singapore Dollar

0.01% South African Rand

0.01% Brazilian Real

-0.01% Swiss Franc

-0.01% Chilean Peso

-0.01% Mexican Peso

-0.01% Colombian Peso

-0.09% Euro

-0.11% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

3.34% AA

0.61% A

0.79% BBB

14.76% BB

34.30% B

26.72% CCC

9.53% CC

0.20% C

0.16% D

0.19% Not Rated

4.88% Short Term Investments

1.18% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.14% N/A

3.48% Total

100.00%





Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

8.13% 1 to 5 years

56.09% 5 to 10 years

24.39% 10 to 20 years

5.78% 20 to 30 years

3.56% More Than 30 years

0.24% Other

1.81% Total Net Assets

100.00%





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.08% Average Bond Price:

104.15 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

28.08% Preferred stock:

0.00% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00% VMTP Shares:

0.00% Total Fund Leverage:

28.08% Average Maturity:

5.37 Years Effective Duration:

4.40 Years Total Net Assets:

$1,126.21 Million Net Asset Value:

$13.06 Number of Holdings:

1547 Portfolio Turnover:

51%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

