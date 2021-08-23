AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2021.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

1.82%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 

1.28%

3) CCO Holdings LLC/CCO Holdings Capital Corp.  4.50%, 8/15/30 - 6/01/33 

0.71%

4) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.62%

5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc.  4.00%, 7/15/28 

0.60%

6) Altice France SA/France  5.125%, 7/15/29 

0.56%

7) Nigeria Government International Bond  7.625%, 11/21/25 - 11/28/47 

0.47%

8) Vistra Operations Co. LLC  4.375%, 5/01/29 

0.47%

9) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  1.125%, 7/09/35 

0.46%

10) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.44%



Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

6.86%

Communications - Media

5.48%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

5.20%

Communications - Telecommunications

3.74%

Basic

3.31%

Services

3.24%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.87%

Technology

2.75%

Capital Goods

2.64%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.53%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.50%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.65%

Transportation - Services

0.55%

Transportation - Airlines

0.47%

Other Industrial

0.19%

SUBTOTAL

45.13%

Credit Default Swaps

21.93%

SUBTOTAL

21.93%

Financial Institutions

Banking

2.52%

Finance

1.88%

REITS

1.24%

Insurance

0.88%

Brokerage

0.29%

Other Finance

0.24%

SUBTOTAL

7.05%

Utility

Electric

1.19%

Other Utility

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

1.33%

SUBTOTAL

75.44%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.24%

Insurance

1.73%

Finance

0.50%

Brokerage

0.12%

REITS

0.12%

Other Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

6.73%

Industrial

Basic

0.66%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.64%

Energy

0.49%

Transportation - Airlines

0.45%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.38%

Technology

0.32%

Capital Goods

0.21%

Other Industrial

0.17%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11%

Communications - Media

0.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.04%

Services

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

3.54%

SUBTOTAL

10.27%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

6.39%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.51%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.44%

Agency Fixed Rate

0.38%

SUBTOTAL

7.72%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

7.46%

Credit Default Swaps

0.23%

SUBTOTAL

7.69%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.04%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.98%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

5.04%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.00%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.71%

Technology

0.63%

Capital Goods

0.54%

Energy

0.26%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24%

Communications - Media

0.21%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.21%

Other Industrial

0.19%

Services

0.18%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.04%

SUBTOTAL

4.40%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

0.22%

Utility

Electric

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

4.79%

Interest Rate Futures

4.57%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.46%

Energy

0.76%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.62%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.40%

Capital Goods

0.35%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.16%

Communications - Media

0.07%

Services

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

3.85%

Utility

Electric

0.36%

SUBTOTAL

0.36%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.05%

Insurance

0.04%

Other Finance

0.02%

Finance

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

4.34%

Global Governments

4.04%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.83%

SUBTOTAL

1.83%

Common Stocks

1.75%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.31%

SUBTOTAL

1.31%

Total Return Swaps

0.95%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.27%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.22%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.17%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.67%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.34%

Financial Institutions

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

0.44%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.34%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.22%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

Warrants

0.06%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.14%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

1.18%

Foreign Currency

-0.02%

SUBTOTAL

1.16%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-4.34%

Swaps Offsets

-28.29%

SUBTOTAL

-32.63%

Total

100.00%



Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

72.13%

United Kingdom

3.21%

Canada

2.21%

Mexico

1.53%

France

1.48%

Brazil

1.23%

Luxembourg

1.17%

Egypt

0.95%

Spain

0.94%

Switzerland

0.85%

Nigeria

0.80%

Argentina

0.77%

Italy

0.75%

Ukraine

0.73%

Dominican Republic

0.67%

Bahrain

0.67%

Germany

0.59%

Ivory Coast

0.56%

Oman

0.55%

Zambia

0.52%

Colombia

0.50%

Finland

0.48%

Sweden

0.44%

Ghana

0.40%

Angola

0.39%

Netherlands

0.39%

Macau

0.36%

Senegal

0.36%

Gabon

0.34%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.30%

Australia

0.29%

El Salvador

0.27%

Denmark

0.25%

Jamaica

0.24%

Indonesia

0.24%

Hong Kong

0.24%

Israel

0.23%

Peru

0.22%

India

0.20%

China

0.18%

Ecuador

0.18%

Turkey

0.17%

Bermuda

0.16%

South Africa

0.15%

Chile

0.13%

Japan

0.11%

Trinidad & Tobago

0.08%

Venezuela

0.07%

Ireland

0.07%

Panama

0.06%

Guatemala

0.04%

Kuwait

0.04%

Morocco

0.04%

Cayman Islands

0.02%

Belgium

0.02%

Czech Republic

0.02%

Norway

0.01%

Total Investments

100.00%



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

100.00%

Canadian Dollar

0.11%

Great British Pound

0.06%

Norwegian Krone

0.02%

Argentine Peso

0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah

0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.01%

Singapore Dollar

0.01%

South African Rand

0.01%

Brazilian Real

-0.01%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Chilean Peso

-0.01%

Mexican Peso

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.09%

Euro

-0.11%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

3.34%

AA

0.61%

A

0.79%

BBB

14.76%

BB

34.30%

B

26.72%

CCC

9.53%

CC

0.20%

C

0.16%

D

0.19%

Not Rated

4.88%

Short Term Investments

1.18%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.14%

N/A

3.48%

Total

100.00%



Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

8.13%

1 to 5 years

56.09%

5 to 10 years

24.39%

10 to 20 years

5.78%

20 to 30 years

3.56%

More Than 30 years

0.24%

Other

1.81%

Total Net Assets

100.00%



Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.08%

Average Bond Price:

104.15

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

28.08%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

28.08%

Average Maturity:

5.37  Years

Effective Duration:

4.40  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,126.21 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.06

Number of Holdings:

1547

Portfolio Turnover:

51%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

